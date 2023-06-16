YNW Melly Blows Kiss to Victim’s Mother During Murder Trial

The ongoing trial of YNW Melly, the Florida rapper charged with double murder, took a controversial turn when he blew a kiss in court, prompting a response from the alleged victim’s mother.

During the third day of the trial, Melly was seen closing his eyes and appearing to pray before opening his eyes and blowing a kiss to the people in the seating gallery. Leondra Phillips, the mother of Christopher Phillips, one of the victims, spoke out about Melly’s actions, describing them as disrespectful.

In an interview with NBC Miami, Leondra expressed her frustration with Melly’s behavior, stating that this was not the first time he had performed such actions during the trial. She walked out of the courtroom, questioning his lack of remorse and his seemingly nonchalant demeanor. Leondra emphasized the seriousness of the case and the tragic nature of the events, calling for justice for her son.

Ashley Phillips, Chris’ aunt, also spoke to the outlet, highlighting the trust they had in Melly, whom they had watched grow up in Florida. She described the case as sad and tragic, expressing that their family was praying for justice to be served.

The double murder occurred in October 2018 when Christopher Phillips, also known as YNW Juvi, and Anthony Williams, known as YNW Sackchaser, were shot and killed in an SUV. According to reports, Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, and his alleged accomplice Cortlen Henry, also known as YNW Bortlen, were involved in a “drive-by cover-up” following a night at the studio.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, ballistics testimonies were presented, with a firearms expert from the Broward Sheriff’s Office stating that a .40 caliber gun was used in the killings. However, as the murder weapon could not be located by Florida detectives, the specific make and model of the gun could not be determined accurately. The prosecution will have to rely on other evidence to secure a conviction in the absence of the murder weapon.

The trial of YNW Melly continues, with further proceedings scheduled for Thursday morning. The case has garnered significant attention due to Melly’s prominence as a rapper and the seriousness of the charges he faces. The outcome of the trial will ultimately determine the rapper’s legal fate and carry consequences for all parties involved.

