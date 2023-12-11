TV Judge Frank Caprio Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Former chief judge of the municipal court of Providence, Rhode Island, Frank Caprio, is known for his role on the reality TV show, ‘‘Caught in Providence”, which first aired in 2018.

On December 6, the 87-year-old took to his social media accounts to share an update on his health with his supporters.

The beloved judge reflects on his birthday as being ”one of the happiest days of the year” for him.

He says: “And recently I celebrated my 87th birthday, and I received so many wonderful messages from people worldwide. This birthday is a little different than I have ever had.”

“Quite recently I was not feeling well, and I received a medical examination, and the report was not a good one.”

Caprio reveals he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, ”an insidious cancer,” he notes in the video.

He explained he is being treated by two doctors, one in Rhode Island and the other in Boston, Massachusetts.

He continues,

“I pray that God guides their thoughts, hands, and treatment of me. I know this is a long road, and I’m fully prepared to fight as hard as possible.’

One thing that people ask me is: ‘What can I do for you?’ First of all, I can’t thank all of you enough for your friendship and your kind messages.’

But I would ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me. I need the power of prayer, which I believe, in addition to the medical treatment that I’m receiving, is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this.

Just knowing that you are keeping me in your thoughts means the world. So, thank you for all of your past messages and your loving support and please remember, just a small prayer. I’d really appreciate it.”

Fans have flooded to his comments to shower him with support and love.

One Instagram user said: “We love you so much. Praying for your recovery.”

“I will pray for you every day. Good and generous souls like yours make this world a better place,” another added.”

And a third commented: “You are the embodiment of real justice on earth, and God will not overlook that. My prayers for your recovery, judge. You got this!”

State and local leaders in Rhode Island have supported Caprio, including Mayor Brett Smiley, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, and Congressman Gabe Amo.

Caprio gained fame after sharing viral clips on Facebook and other social media platforms. Many of the videos concerned Caprio dismissing tickets from offenders after hearing their personal stories.

Caprio retired earlier this year after nearly 40 years on the bench.