Travis Barker Shocks Alabama with Potential Baby Name, Reveals Best Family Moments & Blink-182 Song

It seems that Travis Barker is considering the name “Rocky Thirteen” for his unborn son with Kourtney Kardashian. The name appears to be a play on the band Blink-182, where Barker is the drummer. The number “Thirteen” may hold significance for him, and he might view it as a “bad” but unique name, which aligns with the unconventional names already present in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

It’s worth noting that baby names can often be a subject of playful discussion before the actual birth, and parents might change their minds later or opt for a different name altogether. In the past, Kourtney’s branch of the family has chosen relatively more traditional names, but they have also had a few unique choices like “Reign.”

Ultimately, the name decision is a personal one for the parents, and they may choose whatever feels right for them. Whether the baby will indeed be named “Rocky Thirteen” remains to be seen, as parents sometimes decide on a name after the child is born, influenced by the baby’s personality or other factors.

As the due date approaches, the anticipation for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby boy continues to build, with fans eagerly waiting to see what unique name they ultimately choose. The couple’s playful banter and consideration of “Rocky Thirteen” in their chat with Complex mag has sparked curiosity and speculation among their followers.

The potential connection to Blink-182 in the name choice could resonate with fans of the band and add a touch of rock ‘n’ roll flair to the baby’s identity. On the other hand, the number “Thirteen” might hold personal significance for Travis, making the name even more special to him.

While the name “Rocky Thirteen” might be considered unconventional to some, it wouldn’t be the first time the Kardashian-Jenner family has opted for distinctive names. With siblings named Psalm, Saint, and Stormi, the family has already established a tradition of choosing names that stand out.

Of course, as any parent knows, naming a child is a significant decision that requires careful thought and consideration. Ultimately, Kourtney and Travis will choose a name that feels right for their son, taking into account their family’s unique dynamic and personal preferences.

In the end, whether they go with “Rocky Thirteen” or opt for something entirely different, the arrival of the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is sure to be met with love and excitement from their fans and loved ones alike.