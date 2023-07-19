Santa Clara makes Taylor Swift honorary mayor, renames the city ‘Swiftie Clara’

It seems like Taylor Swift‘s influence knows no bounds, and now, she’s about to become an honorary mayor in Santa Clara, California. Under a proposal being considered by the Santa Clara City Council, the city will be ceremonially renamed “Swiftie Clara” for two days in honor of the pop sensation’s Eras Tour.

Politicians and officials everywhere are falling in love with Taylor Swift and her record-breaking tour. Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his desire for her to bring the tour to Canada. Here in the U.S., investigations into Ticketmaster’s ticket sales for the Eras Tour are underway due to repeated issues.

For two magical days, July 28-29, Santa Clara will be graced with the presence of “Swiftie Clara.” The official proclamation, already endorsed and signed by Mayor Lisa Gillmor, will be considered at the city council meeting. The move is to celebrate the positive impact Taylor Swift’s music and tours have had on the local community and the wider region, not to mention her extraordinary fanbase.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has received such an honor during her tour. Tampa Bay declared her honorary mayor, while other cities like Minneapolis and Pittsburgh renamed themselves “Swiftieapolis” and “Swiftsburgh,” respectively. Even a street in Kansas City was renamed “Swift Street (Taylor’s Version)” in tribute to the tour.

The Eras Tour has been a massive success, drawing fans from far and wide, and tickets are in high demand. With single tickets for the Santa Clara shows going for a minimum of $940 on StubHub, it’s clear that Swiftie Clara will be an unforgettable experience for fans lucky enough to attend.

As the excitement builds for the two-day celebration, it’s evident that Taylor Swift’s impact on the music industry and her fans remains unparalleled. And as she continues to captivate audiences and cities across the globe, we can’t help but be in awe of her remarkable talent and the love she receives from all corners of the world. Let the countdown to Swiftie Clara begin!