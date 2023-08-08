Ronda Rousey After WWE SummerSlam Loss: Now I Got No Reason To Stay

Alright, fight fans, gather ’round for a tale that’s as wild as a cage match. Ronda Rousey, the former UFC sensation and three-time women’s champion, is sending shockwaves through the wrestling world with an Instagram post that’s got everyone talking. Could this be the final curtain call for her WWE journey? The suspense is real.

Now, here’s the deal – Rousey squared off against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam in an MMA rules match. The showdown ended with Baszler pulling off a masterful move, making Rousey pass out and bringing their feud to a dramatic close. The rumor mill started buzzing, with whispers of Rousey taking a break or even bidding farewell to WWE altogether. And guess what? Rousey herself added fuel to the fire with an Instagram post that seemed to address Baszler directly.

Flashback to Rousey’s WWE journey – it’s been a rollercoaster ride. She burst onto the scene in 2018, debuting at the Royal Rumble and having her first match at WrestleMania 34. And oh boy, she made history by headlining WrestleMania 35 alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch – a triumphant moment for women in WWE. After a brief hiatus, she roared back in 2022, winning the women’s Royal Rumble and snagging titles left and right.

“The Baddest Woman On The Planet” isn’t just a catchy nickname – she’s lived up to it. SmackDown Women’s Championship? Check, she’s got two. Raw Women’s Championship? Yup, she’s claimed that once. And let’s not forget the Women’s Tag Team Championship she held alongside none other than Shayna Baszler.

But, my friends, every hero has their moments of stumbling, and Rousey is no exception. In a Survivor Series match against Shotzi, a DDT move went awry, and the wrestling world erupted with criticism. But Rousey, the fierce fighter that she is, didn’t back down. She took to YouTube, addressing the backlash and apologizing for the botched move, showing her commitment to keeping her opponents safe.

So here we are, at the crossroads of Rousey’s WWE journey. Is this the end of an era? Is the chapter closing on her thrilling wrestling career? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure – Rousey’s impact on the squared circle will be felt for years to come. Whether she’s locking horns in the ring or making waves beyond the ropes, Ronda Rousey’s legacy is one that won’t be forgotten.