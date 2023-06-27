Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Rihanna Quits Role As CEO Of Lingerie Company Savage X Fenty She Founded 5 Years Ago

Rihanna Steps Down as CEO of Savage X Fenty, the Lingerie Company She Founded 5 Years Ago
Avatar photo

Published

Rihanna, Savage X Fenty
Image Source: Rihanna @ Instagram

Rihanna‘s decision to step down as the CEO of Savage X Fenty has generated a range of reactions from fans and followers. While some expressed trust in Rihanna’s judgment and optimism for the brand’s future, others raised concerns about the appointment of Hilary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, as the brand’s new leader.

Fans voiced worries about potential changes in the brand’s commitment to fair wages and affordability, as well as the alleged practices of underpaying employees at Anthropologie while selling overpriced clothing. Some fans expressed confusion and hoped that Savage X Fenty would not follow the same path.

However, it’s important to note that Rihanna will continue to have a leadership role within the company and retains a 30% stake in Savage X Fenty. This suggests that her vision and values will continue to influence the brand’s direction, providing reassurance to some fans.

In other Rihanna news, her appearance at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, where she shared an affectionate moment with basketball player LeBron James, has sparked intrigue and speculation. Their interaction, with James rubbing Rihanna’s pregnant belly, has generated buzz among fans and the media.

Coincidentally, Rihanna’s decision to step down as CEO of Savage X Fenty aligns with rapper Pusha T’s recent resignation as the President of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label, a position he had held since 2015. These developments mark notable shifts within the music and fashion industries, with influential figures transitioning into new phases of their careers.

Fans and industry observers will be eagerly watching to see how Savage X Fenty evolves under new leadership and how Rihanna continues to make her mark in the world of music, fashion, and business.

As fans and industry observers eagerly await the next chapter of Savage X Fenty under new leadership, it’s important to recognize Rihanna’s significant impact on the brand since its inception. As the CEO, she played a crucial role in shaping its identity, pushing boundaries, and challenging traditional beauty standards.

Rihanna’s entrepreneurial spirit and creative vision have been evident throughout her career, from her successful music ventures to her groundbreaking makeup line, Fenty Beauty. With Savage X Fenty, she aimed to create an inclusive and empowering lingerie brand that celebrated diversity and body positivity.

Under Rihanna’s guidance, Savage X Fenty gained a reputation for its inclusive runway shows, featuring models of all sizes, shapes, and backgrounds. The brand’s emphasis on representation and inclusivity resonated with consumers around the world and disrupted the traditionally exclusive lingerie industry.

While Rihanna’s decision to step down as CEO has sparked discussions and raised questions, it’s important to remember that change is a natural part of any business’s evolution. Leadership transitions can bring new perspectives and opportunities for growth. Rihanna’s continued involvement in the brand suggests that her influence will remain present as it moves forward.

Fans and supporters of Savage X Fenty will undoubtedly be eager to see how the brand continues to champion inclusivity, empower individuals, and redefine beauty standards. With Hilary Super taking the helm as CEO, it remains to be seen how her leadership will shape the brand’s future direction.

As Rihanna explores new ventures and expands her presence in various industries, her impact as a businesswoman and cultural icon continues to resonate. Her ability to navigate multiple industries and create meaningful change has solidified her status as more than just a musician but also a trailblazer and an inspiration to many.

While the future of Savage X Fenty unfolds under new leadership, Rihanna’s entrepreneurial journey and philanthropic endeavors remind us of her ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the world. Fans will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating her next moves and the potential for even more groundbreaking projects on the horizon.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Lizzo Lizzo

Celebrity

Lizzo Creates Music Scholarship Worth $50,000 at the University of Houston

Lizzo Establishes $50,000 Music Scholarship at the University of Houston - Supporting Aspiring Musicians

11 mins ago
Suits Season 9, Suits Season 9 Release Date, Suits Suits Season 9, Suits Season 9 Release Date, Suits

TV & Film

Is Suits Season 9 Streaming On Netflix? If Not, Where To Watch It!

Suits season 9 is not available to stream on Netflix, and there hasn't been any official announcement regarding its release on the platform.

25 mins ago
Sonic Prime season 2, Sonic Prime season 2 Release Date Sonic Prime season 2, Sonic Prime season 2 Release Date

TV & Film

Sonic Prime Season 2 Release Date And Episode Updates

Sonic Prime season 2 release date and more! Find out everything we know so far about the upcoming season of the series following Sonic...

40 mins ago
Orion And The Dark Orion And The Dark

TV & Film

Orion And The Dark Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

Discover the latest updates and everything you need to know about the highly anticipated release of Orion and the Dark, the new animated movie.

56 mins ago
The Archies, The Archies Release Date The Archies, The Archies Release Date

TV & Film

The Archies: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Exciting Details Unveiled

Discover the release date, cast, plot, and trailer for The Archies as we delve into this highly anticipated musical adventure.

1 hour ago
Glamorous, Glamorous Season 2 Glamorous, Glamorous Season 2

TV & Film

Glamorous Season 2: Latest Updates on the Possibility of Another Season on Netflix

Glamorous Season 2: Renewal Updates and Possibility of Another Season on Netflix

2 hours ago
Hack My Home, Hack My Home Release Date Hack My Home, Hack My Home Release Date

TV & Film

Hack My Home: Trailer, Release Date, Synopsis, and Exciting Details Revealed

Hack My Home is a new home renovation show coming to Netflix this July. Here's everything we know about the upcoming series.

2 hours ago
Muscle And Mayhem Muscle And Mayhem

TV & Film

Muscle And Mayhem Trailer. Cast, Synopsis & Release Date

Muscles and Mayhem is a new five-part docuseries exploring the gripping behind-the-scenes spectacle of the '90s phenomenon American Gladiators.

2 hours ago
Ratched, Ratched Season 2 Ratched, Ratched Season 2

TV & Film

Ratched Season 2: Release Date, Star Cast, Plot & More

Is Ratched season 2 still happening at Netflix? Here's everything we know about the rumored sophomore season starring Sarah Paulson.

3 hours ago
Molly Gordon, The Bear, The Bear Season 2 Molly Gordon, The Bear, The Bear Season 2

Uncategorized

Molly Gordon Shakes Up The Bear as Claire In Season 2

Molly Gordon plays Claire on 'The Bear' Season 2. Here's where you've seen her before and why she looks so familiar.

8 hours ago
Rachel Lindsay Rachel Lindsay

TV & Film

The Bachelorette 2023 Spoilers: Potential Winners Revealed

The Bachelorette 2023 kicks off on June 26 with a premiere that should bring the first eliminations of the season. Find out how many...

8 hours ago
Alex Edelman, Just For Us Alex Edelman, Just For Us

TV & Film

‘Just For Us’ Broadway Review: Why Jewish Comic Alex Edelman Infiltrated a Group of New York City Nazis

A comic goes undercover with bigots. You’ll want to hear how it went.

8 hours ago