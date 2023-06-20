Rihanna Expresses Love for A$AP Rocky on Father’s Day Post with Son RZA: ‘He Stole My Whole Heart’

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s growing family is bringing joy and excitement to their lives, as evident from their Father’s Day celebration. The rapper took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming photos featuring their adorable son RZA and a pregnant Rihanna.

In one photo, Rocky lovingly kisses Rihanna’s baby bump while holding little RZA in his arms. The couple looked stylish and relaxed, with Rocky wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, and Rihanna donning a white crochet knit playsuit that beautifully showcased her growing belly.

Rocky captioned the post with the words “EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY,” expressing his love and appreciation for his growing family. Rihanna joined in the celebration by commenting, “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

A shared video clip showed Rocky and Rihanna playfully bantering in what appeared to be a bathroom. They affectionately referred to each other as “bae” and shared light-hearted moments. Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a white lace-trimmed camisole and low-rise black shorts, while Rocky donned a white tank top and a cream Gucci beanie.

The couple’s happiness was further captured in other photos, including Rocky sleeping beside baby RZA, who looked adorable in blue cow print pajamas. The images reflected the deep bond between father and son. Another snapshot showcased a smiling RZA sleeping next to Rihanna, who had playfully donned Rocky’s Gucci beanie.

Earlier in May, A$AP Rocky celebrated RZA’s first birthday with a carousel of Instagram photos. The loving father expressed his joy and admiration for his son with a caption that paid homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA.

In an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna shared her profound experience of motherhood. She described the first few months with RZA as “legendary” and spoke about the transformative impact of having a child. Rihanna expressed how becoming a mother changes one’s perspective and brings a sense of fulfillment that is indescribable.

As the anticipation grows for the arrival of their second child, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna continue to embrace the joys of parenthood. Their love and commitment to their growing family are evident, and fans eagerly await more glimpses into their beautiful journey together.