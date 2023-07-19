Renée Zellweger Not Engaged To Ant Anstead Despite Reports

Looks like we might have jumped the gun on the wedding news for Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger, folks. PEOPLE confirms that there’s no wedding bells ringin’ just yet, despite the report that had folks buzzin’ on Tuesday.

Now, that’s not to say they ain’t happy together – far from it! The Oscar-winning actress and the TV host have been goin’ strong since June 2021, ever since they met on Celebrity IOU: Joyride, a show hosted by Anstead. And boy, have they been celebratin’ milestones together!

They took a big step when they moved in together in the spring of 2023, and it’s been nothin’ but happiness since. Anstead even sold his beloved home in Laguna Beach to make the move – now, that’s commitment!

Recently, Anstead took another serious leap in their relationship. He shared the first photo of Zellweger with his two older kids on Instagram, and they all looked like one big happy family. They even attended a formal event together, dancin’ the night away like a picture-perfect crew.

Ant Anstead’s got a full house with his kids – he’s got son Archie, 16, and daughter Amelie, 19, from his first marriage, and a 3-year-old son, Hudson, with his second wife, the HGTV star Christina Hall.

Before findin’ love with Anstead, Zellweger had her fair share of famous flames. She dated musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019 and even had a brief marriage with country singer Kenny Chesney back in 2005. And we can’t forget about her high-profile relationships with A-listers like Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper, and Jack White.

So, even though the wedding news ain’t true, love’s definitely in the air for these two lovebirds. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any future updates, but for now, let’s raise a toast to the happiness they’ve found together. Cheers to love, y’all! 🥂❤️