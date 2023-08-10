Rapper and Influencer Lil Tay Dead at 14 in ‘Sudden and Tragic Passing’: Family

A shockwave rippled through the internet when an Instagram post on Wednesday announced the apparent passing of Lil Tay, the 14-year-old rapper and YouTube sensation. However, Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, has neither confirmed nor denied the news to the media.

Responding to inquiries, Hope stated, “Yeah, you have the right person, but I don’t have any comment right now. I’m not able to give you any comments right now. I’m sorry — I can’t.”

The announcement of Lil Tay’s supposed death was made on her verified but dormant Instagram account, which had been inactive for over four years. The post also mentioned the passing of her brother, Jason Tian.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock,” the post read.

“Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

The post requested privacy and stated that the cause of their deaths was still under investigation.

Lil Tay’s former manager, Henry Tsang, refrained from confirming or denying the news, saying he had been in contact with people familiar with the family’s situation.

“Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of relying on reputable sources for information and exercising patience while awaiting further developments.

Details regarding the location of Lil Tay and her brother’s passing remain unclear.

Lil Tay first gained fame in 2018 at the age of 9 when she created viral videos showcasing her money and cars while using profanity. She later disappeared from social media.

In interviews, Lil Tay had accused her father of being an absent parent who sought financial gain from her. Her father denied these allegations and asserted his wishes for her: to cease making cursing videos, to place 25 percent of her earnings into a trust fund, and to establish structure in her public image.

Amidst these complexities, Lil Tay’s alleged passing has sparked a wave of uncertainty and reflection on the legacy of young talent.