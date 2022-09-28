Profile of a Bond Girl: Sue Vanner

Sue Vanner, singer, and actress, is arguably best known for starring in the 1977 Bond blockbuster The Spy Who Loved Me. Starring opposite Roger Moore in the worldwide movie hit, the role earned her the nickname ‘Log Cabin Girl’.

Before becoming a Bond girl Sue had acted extensively in TV commercials, including the famous Just Musk commercials of the 1970s. Following a stint on stage, she landed the leading role in a Spanish film before recording Don’t Pity Me in 1969 – the record earning a reputation as a Northern Soul classic.

Recalling her role in The Spy Who Loved Me in an interview with The Sunday Post, Sue Vanner recalled wondering what was going on after arriving on set to find Roger More lying with another girl. It was subsequently revealed that this was her stand-in, a common practice adopted by production teams to prepare scenes and get the lighting right. Sue remembers pinching herself when she found out she had her own dressing room, as well as her own make-up artist. In the interview, she said she still received fan mail regarding her role in The Spy Who Loved Me some 42 years later. On acting with Roger Moore, Sue said he had a tendency to ad-lib in scenes, acknowledging that he was a lot of fun to work with.

Following her Bond girl role in The Spy Who Loved Me, Sue Vanner embarked on a global promotion campaign for the movie, walking red carpets in South Africa, South America, Australia and Japan. A steady stream of work followed. She continued to work until the mid-1980s, including starring opposite Sylvester Stallone in Nighthawks.

Sue worked with Kirk Douglas on an American TV movie. She also worked with Louis Jourdan, appearing in the BBC’s Count Dracula. In addition, Sue also starred in the television programmes Play for Today, Minder and Tales of the Unexpected, as well as securing a lead role in the BBC series Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry. The production crew spent 10 weeks in the New Forest, which Sue particularly enjoyed.

After beating cancer, Sue follows an alkaline diet, avoiding sugars and alcohol and regularly practicing yoga.

For Sue, dance has always been an integral part of her life and an important way of keeping fit. Her love of dancing is clear for all to see on the singer and actress’s Instagram page.