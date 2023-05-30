Connect with us

Celebrity

Pregnant Chanel Iman Gets Engaged to Davon Godchaux on Romantic Babymoon in Italy

Model Chanel Iman, who is currently pregnant, has announced her engagement to Davon Godchaux during a romantic babymoon in Italy.

Published

Chanel Iman gets engaged.
chaneliman/Instagram

Chanel Iman, the model known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, has announced her engagement to Davon Godchaux.

The couple shared the exciting news while on a babymoon in Capri, Italy. Iman took to Instagram to share photos of the proposal, expressing her gratitude for the blessings and excitement for this new chapter in her life. She described Capri as the perfect place for Godchaux, a professional football player, to pop the question.

In a separate post, Iman expressed her love for Godchaux, calling him her soulmate, protector, and best friend. She expressed her gratitude for the world he has promised her and the adventures they will share together. Godchaux also shared his excitement on his own Instagram Story, mentioning that they were living the Italian dream as they continued their travels in Amalfi.

This engagement news comes three weeks after it was revealed that Chanel Iman is expecting her third child, her first with Godchaux. The couple’s relationship continues to blossom, and they are eagerly looking forward to their future together as they embark on this new journey of love and parenthood.

