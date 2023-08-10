Phylicia Rashad Stepping Down As Dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts

Hey there, guess what? Phylicia Rashad, that amazing actress we all know from The Cosby Show and a gazillion awards, is doing a little shuffle in her dance of life. She’s trading in her dean’s hat at Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Yeah, you heard it right! She’s taking her final bow at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Now, hold onto your hats, ’cause President Wayne A. I. Frederick dropped the news bomb in an email to all the cool cats at Howard University on August 7th. He’s like, “Hey, y’all, just wanted to let you know that our superstar, Dean Rashad, is taking her leave.”

In his email, Frederick showered Rashad with love and gratitude, talking about her incredible dedication to the college and the whole Howard community. He’s like, “We’re forever thankful for Dean Rashad’s hard work, for real. She’s been a guiding star at the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, creating ripples of awesome in the lives of students, alumni, and folks around the world.”

Remember when Rashad joined the Fine Arts party back in July 2021? She swooped in like a superhero, all set to rock the dean role. Talk about a class act – she rocked that gig with style, holding the fort with a three-year contract. And guess what? She’s got Howard University written all over her heart, graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts way back in 1970.

Oh, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Rashad’s got more awards than you can shake a stick at – Tony Award, BET Honors Theatrical Arts Award, and even a spot in the Theater Hall of Fame in 2016. And that’s just the start, my friend. There’s a bunch of other shiny trophies on her shelf, like the National Council of Negro Women’s Dorothy I. Height Dreammaker Award, People’s Choice Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and even the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pan African Film Festival. Phew, try saying that in one breath!

And guess what? She’s been like a magician, waving her wand and sprinkling fairy dust on Howard’s Fine Arts scene. She’s jazzed up the curriculum, given fine arts majors a high-five and a boost in numbers, and even conjured up a modern fine arts building that’s like a work of art itself.

Frederick’s all like, “Okay, party people, the search for a new dean is about to kick off, so stay tuned!” Oh, and if you’re curious about what Rashad has to say, her personal statement is on its way. So there you have it, folks – the world of Howard University’s Fine Arts is about to get a new groove, all thanks to the fabulous Phylicia Rashad and her whirlwind of awesomeness.