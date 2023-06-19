Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Joyfully Welcome Baby No. 2 into their Family

Congratulations are in order for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd as they celebrate the arrival of their second child. Maksim shared the joyous news on Father’s Day through an Instagram post, where he lovingly held their newborn, whose face was blurred. The couple’s Dancing With the Stars family was quick to extend their congratulations and well wishes, with fellow dancers Sharna Burgess and Emma Slater expressing their excitement.

While Peta has yet to share the news on her social media accounts, she documented her labor and hospital experience leading up to the birth on her Instagram Stories. The couple’s new addition joins their first child, son Shai, who was born in January 2017, and their marriage later that year. The announcement of their second pregnancy came after a challenging fertility journey, including multiple miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer. Their journey has been shared with their fans and supporters, who have provided encouragement and shared their own stories.

Their eldest son, Shai, discovered the news of becoming a big brother on his own, observing his mother’s growing belly and expressing his excitement. Maksim and Peta have overcome significant challenges and setbacks in recent years, including struggles with fertility, the stress of Maksim’s absence during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the loss of Peta’s father. They are grateful for the joy and happiness this new pregnancy brings to their family.

Maksim emphasized the cautious optimism surrounding their new addition, reflecting on their previous attempts at IVF that didn’t result in a successful pregnancy. However, this time around, Peta became pregnant unexpectedly after she had returned to the dance floor for Dancing With the Stars. The couple remains ecstatic about the new baby while acknowledging the need for careful consideration and appreciation for the challenges they have faced on their journey to parenthood.

In a recent interview, Maksim also shared his excitement about the six-year age gap between their two sons, drawing parallels to his own relationship with his brother and fellow DWTS star, Val Chmerkovskiy. He looks forward to watching his eldest son take on the role of a big brother, as he experienced the same dynamic in his own life. The age difference, he believes, will bring unique dynamics to their family, and he is excited to see their bond grow.

As fans and well-wishers continue to send their congratulations, Maksim, Peta, and their two sons embrace this new chapter in their lives with gratitude and anticipation for the beautiful moments and memories that lie ahead.

