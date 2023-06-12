Connect with us

Naomi Watts Ties the Knot with ‘The Morning Show’ Actor Billy Crudup

Celebrate the joyous occasion as Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup exchange vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Published

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup. Credit: Tinseltown/BAKOUNINE/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together. The couple’s wedding announcement brought joy and excitement not only to their fans but also to their famous friends in the entertainment industry.

Naomi Watts looked breathtaking in a white lace Oscar de la Renta gown, radiating elegance and happiness. Billy Crudup complemented her perfectly in a stylish navy blue suit. The couple’s picture-perfect moment captured on the steps of a Manhattan courthouse showcased their love and the beginning of their married life.

Their journey as a couple began when they met on the set of the Netflix series “Gypsy” in 2017, where they portrayed a married couple. Since then, their relationship blossomed, and they made their first public appearance together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022.

Prior to her relationship with Crudup, Watts was married to actor Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two sons. Their separation in 2016 marked a new chapter in her life, leading her to find love once again with Crudup. Billy Crudup, on the other hand, was previously in a relationship with actor Mary-Louise Parker, and they have a son together.

The wedding announcement garnered an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from their fellow celebrities. Andy Cohen, a close friend of the couple, jokingly expressed his partial responsibility for their union, to which Watts playfully responded, acknowledging his role. Jennifer Coolidge, Katie Holmes, Octavia Spencer, and other notable figures joined in to celebrate the joyous occasion and extend their warm wishes to the newlyweds.

As Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup embark on their married life, their fans and well-wishers from around the world are filled with happiness for them. They eagerly anticipate the love, happiness, and continued success that this new chapter will bring for the couple in both their personal and professional endeavors.

