Mick Jagger celebrates 80th birthday with hug from 6-year-old son

Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday was a heartwarming celebration filled with love from his youngest son, Deveraux. His girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to the Rolling Stones frontman, featuring a photo of the couple embracing, with little Deveraux holding on to his father’s leg.

The couple’s six-year-old son, affectionately known as Dev, has been a source of joy and adventure for them. In an earlier interview, Melanie spoke about their nomadic lifestyle, explaining that they prefer to travel together as a family until school commitments call for a more settled routine. Dev has a tutor who accompanies them during their travels, ensuring that his education is not compromised during their globetrotting adventures.

Melanie, who is a former professional dancer, recently embarked on a new chapter in her career by publishing her first novel, “First Position,” a ballet-based romance. Despite her busy schedule, she cherishes her role as a mother to Dev and feels blessed and thankful to be his mama.

Earlier in the year, on Mother’s Day, Melanie shared a touching video of Dev showcasing his dance moves, demonstrating his love for music and his playful and joyful nature. The proud mom expressed her gratitude for being a mother to such a wonderful and sweet child.

As Mick Jagger turned 80, he received not only warm wishes from his loved ones but also the love and admiration of his youngest son, Deveraux. The rock icon has six other children from previous relationships, making his family a diverse and cherished part of his life. The celebration of his milestone birthday was made extra special by the presence and love of his youngest child, creating beautiful memories for the Jagger family to cherish for years to come.

As Mick Jagger continues to embrace life as a music legend, father, and partner, his family remains a constant source of love and inspiration. Throughout his iconic career, he has balanced his passion for music with his devotion to fatherhood, and his bond with Deveraux holds a special place in his heart.

As the Jagger family grows and thrives, the world gets to witness the enduring legacy of this rock and roll icon. With each passing year, Mick’s love for his children and the joy they bring to his life only deepens. From witnessing Deveraux’s playful dance moves to cherishing moments spent with all his children, Mick embraces fatherhood with open arms.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the music industry, Mick finds solace and meaning in the love and support of his loved ones. While he continues to rock the stage and leave audiences in awe, he also finds fulfillment in being a devoted father and partner. The journey of balancing his extraordinary career and being a nurturing parent has shaped him into the person he is today.

As the years go by, Mick Jagger’s influence on the world of music and culture will undoubtedly continue to reverberate. Yet, he will also be celebrated for his role as a caring and dedicated father, creating lasting memories with his children and grandchildren.

Through all the ups and downs of life, Mick Jagger remains a beloved figure, not just for his musical genius but also for his unwavering love for his family. As his journey continues, fans and loved ones alike look forward to the stories of joy, love, and music that will continue to define his legacy. And while the world knows him as an iconic rock star, his children will forever remember him as a loving father who made their lives brighter with his presence and affection.