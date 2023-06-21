Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Man Who Allegedly Threw Phone at Bebe Rexha During Concert Thought ‘It Would Be Funny’

According to authorities, the man who threw a phone at Bebe Rexha during a concert claimed that he thought it was a harmless joke.

Avatar photo

Published

Bebe Rexha
Instagram

Nicolas Malvagna, the man accused of throwing a phone at singer Bebe Rexha during her performance in New York City, claimed that he did it because he thought it would be funny, according to a criminal complaint. Malvagna, 27, was arraigned on misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault after allegedly throwing the phone at Rexha, causing her to be struck near her eye and collapse to the ground.

An unnamed witness reportedly stated to the police that he asked who threw the phone, and Malvagna allegedly admitted to doing it. The witness quoted Malvagna as saying that he was trying to hit Rexha with the phone at the end of the show because he thought it would be funny.

Malvagna pleaded not guilty, and his attorney, Todd Spodek, released a statement claiming that Malvagna’s intention was solely to have Rexha take photos with his phone as a keepsake and that he did not intend to harm her.

The incident resulted in Rexha suffering redness, swelling, bruising, a laceration to her eye, and substantial pain, as stated in the criminal complaint. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Malvagna was released on his own recognizance but is required to stay away from Rexha until his next court date on July 31. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail.

The incident has drawn attention to the issue of fan behavior at live events and the need for increased security measures to protect performers.

The incident involving Bebe Rexha and Nicolas Malvagna has sparked a broader conversation about the safety of performers and the responsibility of concertgoers. It serves as a reminder of the potential dangers that artists face while on stage and the importance of maintaining a respectful and secure environment for everyone involved.

In response to the incident, many fans and fellow musicians expressed their support for Bebe Rexha, condemning the actions of Malvagna and emphasizing the need for accountability. Artists should be able to perform without fear of harm or disruption, and incidents like these highlight the need for increased security measures at live events.

Concert venues and event organizers have an essential role in ensuring the safety and well-being of performers and attendees. This includes implementing strict security protocols, thorough bag checks, and crowd management strategies. Additionally, it is crucial for concertgoers to be respectful and considerate of others, refraining from any behavior that may jeopardize the safety of performers or fellow fans.

The incident involving Bebe Rexha serves as a wake-up call for the industry, prompting a renewed focus on concert security and the implementation of preventative measures. Concerts should be enjoyable and inclusive experiences for everyone involved, and steps must be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

As the legal process unfolds, it is expected that Nicolas Malvagna will face the consequences of his actions if found guilty. This incident serves as a reminder that even seemingly harmless acts can have serious consequences and impact the lives and well-being of others.

Ultimately, the incident involving Bebe Rexha highlights the need for continuous efforts to create a safe and respectful environment at live events, ensuring that performers and audiences can come together to enjoy music without fear or disruption.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Sport

Seth Rollins Shares Message with Fans Following Victory on WWE NXT, 6/20

After a victorious performance on WWE NXT, Seth Rollins took the opportunity to connect with the NXT fans and express his gratitude.

5 mins ago
The Flash The Flash

TV & Film

‘The Flash’ Stumbles at the Box Office as Warner Bros Discovery Faces a Challenging Task to Reset DC Films

"The Flash," one of the highly anticipated DC superhero movies, faced a challenging start at the box office, raising concerns about the future of...

9 mins ago
Pharrell Williams Pharrell Williams

Celebrity

Pharrell Williams’ LV Fashion Show Draws A-List Celebrities: Kim Kardashian, Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Zendaya Make Memorable Appearances

Pharrell Williams recently hosted a Louis Vuitton (LV) fashion show that attracted an array of A-list celebrities.

11 mins ago
Tom Mann Tom Mann

Celebrity

‘X Factor’ Star Tom Mann Reflects on the ‘Unbearable Pain’ of Losing Fiancée on Their Wedding Day: 1 Year Later

Tom Mann, a former contestant on the hit show "X Factor," opened up about the profound pain he experienced when he tragically lost his...

1 day ago
Juneteenth Celebration Juneteenth Celebration

News

Six Teens, Including Four Minors, Shot in Close Proximity to Juneteenth Celebrations in Milwaukee

Six teenagers, including four minors, were tragically shot in close proximity to a recently concluded Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee.

1 day ago
Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

News

Ron DeSantis Attends Secret $3,300 NorCal Breakfast Event

In a recent development, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, made an appearance at an exclusive, high-priced breakfast event held in Northern California.

1 day ago
Anemia Anemia

Health & Wellbeing

Low-Dose Aspirin Linked to Increased Anemia Risk in Healthy Older Adults

A recent study has raised concerns about the potential risks associated with the use of low-dose aspirin in healthy older adults.

1 day ago
Loneliness Loneliness

Life

New Study Shows Loneliness’ Effect on Our Life Span

A comprehensive global study has shed light on the significant impact of loneliness on human health and its association with shorter life spans.

1 day ago

TV & Film

Intense First ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Trailer Reveals Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Shocking Nose-Biting Scene

The highly anticipated first trailer for Kraven the Hunter has been released, showcasing an intense and thrilling glimpse into the upcoming film.

1 day ago
Julian Sands Julian Sands

Celebrity

Search in California for Missing Actor, Julian Sands, Enters Fifth Month

Search operations are currently underway on Mount Baldy in an effort to locate the missing individual, Julian Sands.

1 day ago
The Flash The Flash

TV & Film

‘The Flash’ Falls Worryingly Short of Black Adam’s Opening Box Office Numbers

The highly anticipated release of The Flash generated significant buzz among fans and moviegoers.

1 day ago
LA Knight LA Knight

News

LA Knight Dismisses the Idea of Logan Paul’s Inclusion in Money In The Bank Match

LA Knight, a prominent figure in the world of professional wrestling, recently expressed his dismissal of the idea of Logan Paul's inclusion in the...

1 day ago