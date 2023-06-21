Man Who Allegedly Threw Phone at Bebe Rexha During Concert Thought ‘It Would Be Funny’

Nicolas Malvagna, the man accused of throwing a phone at singer Bebe Rexha during her performance in New York City, claimed that he did it because he thought it would be funny, according to a criminal complaint. Malvagna, 27, was arraigned on misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault after allegedly throwing the phone at Rexha, causing her to be struck near her eye and collapse to the ground.

An unnamed witness reportedly stated to the police that he asked who threw the phone, and Malvagna allegedly admitted to doing it. The witness quoted Malvagna as saying that he was trying to hit Rexha with the phone at the end of the show because he thought it would be funny.

Malvagna pleaded not guilty, and his attorney, Todd Spodek, released a statement claiming that Malvagna’s intention was solely to have Rexha take photos with his phone as a keepsake and that he did not intend to harm her.

The incident resulted in Rexha suffering redness, swelling, bruising, a laceration to her eye, and substantial pain, as stated in the criminal complaint. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Malvagna was released on his own recognizance but is required to stay away from Rexha until his next court date on July 31. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail.

The incident has drawn attention to the issue of fan behavior at live events and the need for increased security measures to protect performers.

The incident involving Bebe Rexha and Nicolas Malvagna has sparked a broader conversation about the safety of performers and the responsibility of concertgoers. It serves as a reminder of the potential dangers that artists face while on stage and the importance of maintaining a respectful and secure environment for everyone involved.

In response to the incident, many fans and fellow musicians expressed their support for Bebe Rexha, condemning the actions of Malvagna and emphasizing the need for accountability. Artists should be able to perform without fear of harm or disruption, and incidents like these highlight the need for increased security measures at live events.

Concert venues and event organizers have an essential role in ensuring the safety and well-being of performers and attendees. This includes implementing strict security protocols, thorough bag checks, and crowd management strategies. Additionally, it is crucial for concertgoers to be respectful and considerate of others, refraining from any behavior that may jeopardize the safety of performers or fellow fans.

The incident involving Bebe Rexha serves as a wake-up call for the industry, prompting a renewed focus on concert security and the implementation of preventative measures. Concerts should be enjoyable and inclusive experiences for everyone involved, and steps must be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

As the legal process unfolds, it is expected that Nicolas Malvagna will face the consequences of his actions if found guilty. This incident serves as a reminder that even seemingly harmless acts can have serious consequences and impact the lives and well-being of others.

Ultimately, the incident involving Bebe Rexha highlights the need for continuous efforts to create a safe and respectful environment at live events, ensuring that performers and audiences can come together to enjoy music without fear or disruption.