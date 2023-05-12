Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Johnny Depp Inks Document-Breaking $20 Million-Plus Deal With Dior for Males’s Perfume

Dior is making headlines once again with their recent move to sign Johnny Depp to a massive three-year deal for their men’s fragrance line, Dior Sauvage.
Avatar photo

Published

Johnny Depp, Dior
Johnny Depp attends a photocall for the film ''Waiting for the Barbarians'' presented in competition on September 6, 2019 during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. Image Source: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock

Dior is making headlines as soon as once more with their latest transfer to signal Johnny Depp to an enormous three-year deal for his or her males’s perfume line, Dior Sauvage. The deal is alleged to be price greater than $20 million, surpassing different notable celeb perfume offers corresponding to Robert Pattinson’s $12 million cope with Dior Homme and Brad Pitt’s $7 million cope with Chanel No. 5. Business insiders usually see A-listers making $2 million-$4 million yearly, like Chris Pine, who has a cope with Armani valued at $4 million a yr over three years.

This new deal is especially notable given Johnny Depp‘s latest authorized battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Dior stood by the actor regardless of his PR troubles, together with the highly-publicized libel go well with towards The Solar by which a UK courtroom dominated towards him. Nonetheless, Johnny Depp’s picture and marketability improved considerably following his victory in a defamation trial towards Heard in Virginia, which awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages plus $5 million in punitive damages. The decision primarily debunked Heard’s earlier claims of home abuse.

Depp’s new Dior deal coincides along with his upcoming look on the Cannes Movie Competition, the place he’ll attend the world premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” a historic drama by which he performs King Louis XV. Depp can also be set to carry out at a Jeff Beck tribute in London alongside Eric Clapton and Rod Stewart and promote his first directorial effort in 25 years, “Modi,” which is able to heart on the lifetime of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and star Al Pacino.

The profitable Dior deal may additionally assist pave the way in which for Depp’s return to main studio movies, as studios had been hesitant to work with him previous to the Virginia verdict. It’s price noting that Depp had beforehand closed a deal for $22.5 million to star in “Pirates 6” in 2017, which was revealed in the course of the Virginia trial.

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

paparazzi photo shows Amber Heard in a black dress, standing next to Johnny Depp who is wearing a tuxedo paparazzi photo shows Amber Heard in a black dress, standing next to Johnny Depp who is wearing a tuxedo

Celebrity

How Amber Heard Memes Hurt Survivors of Abuse

For survivors of abuse, the defamation trial of Amber Heard by Johnny Depp made social media unusable, as memes turned abuse into a joke. 

July 18, 2022

Celebrity

Johnny Depp Can’t Help But Laugh As Amber Heard’s Lawyer Objects to His Own Question

Tensions seem to be so high that not even the attorneys can keep it together any longer...

April 27, 2022

Celebrity

Johnny Depp’s French Village Compound Could Be Yours For a Cool $63 Million

To be fair, as expensive as it seems, the Depp's unique village is pretty priceless!

February 2, 2021
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Johnny_Depp_(3).jpg https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Johnny_Depp_(3).jpg

Celebrity

Johnny Depp And Ex-Wife Amber Heard Duke it Out During Second Day of Libel Case

This is going to get ugly...

July 16, 2020

Life

Johnny Depp Gives 72-Hour Long Drug-Induced Interview

Just when we didn't think he could be more eccentric.

July 1, 2018