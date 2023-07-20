Joe Manganiello Files For Divorce From Sofía Vergara

Actor Joe Manganiello has filed for divorce from his wife Sofía Vergara just two days after the couple announced their split following seven years of marriage. According to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, Manganiello cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation, listing the date of separation as July 2 and noting that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Sources close to the couple revealed that one of the main reasons for the split was conflicting opinions about growing their family. Manganiello reportedly wanted to have a baby with Vergara, while she was not interested, causing a rift between them. Additionally, the former couple had different ways of dealing with fame and had distinct personal interests that contributed to their differences.

The decision to divorce was confirmed earlier in a joint statement released by Manganiello and Vergara, expressing their mutual love and respect and asking for privacy during this difficult time. The couple had been experiencing ups and downs for a long time, even though they maintained a positive public image.

The news of their separation came shortly after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or her wedding ring. Despite not being present at the celebration, Manganiello posted a birthday tribute to his estranged wife on Instagram.

Vergara and Manganiello got married in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. They celebrated their seventh anniversary in 2022, and Manganiello had previously spoken about the trust and selflessness that made their relationship special. However, despite their efforts to put each other’s interests first, they ultimately decided to part ways.

As of now, the divorce process is underway, and the couple has asked for privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives.

As news of the divorce filing spread, fans and media alike expressed sadness and surprise over the end of the once-beloved Hollywood couple. Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara had been seen as a power couple, adored for their chemistry and love for each other.

Social media was flooded with messages of support and well-wishes for both Manganiello and Vergara during this difficult time. Many fans expressed their disappointment, hoping that the couple could find a way to reconcile their differences. Others praised the couple for their dignity and maturity in handling the situation and respecting each other’s privacy.

The divorce filing brought back memories of their fairytale-like wedding in 2015, where they exchanged vows in front of friends and family in a glamorous ceremony. Over the years, they had shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, and fans admired their affection and devotion to one another.

Despite the challenges that led to their split, both Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara had successful careers that had garnered them immense popularity and admiration. Manganiello had made a name for himself in Hollywood with his roles in “True Blood” and “Magic Mike,” while Vergara gained fame for her role as Gloria Pritchett on the hit series “Modern Family.” Their combined star power made them one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

As the divorce proceedings continued, the focus shifted to their individual well-being and how they would move forward in their personal and professional lives. Fans and supporters hoped that they would find happiness and fulfillment, even if it meant going their separate ways.

While the reasons behind their split were complex and deeply personal, the public remained invested in their lives and careers. Media outlets continued to provide updates on the divorce proceedings and any statements made by either party.

As with any high-profile divorce, there was speculation about the impact it would have on their respective careers and public images. However, their fans remained loyal, expressing their unwavering support and admiration for the actors.

In the end, both Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara would embark on new chapters in their lives. As time passed, the public respected their privacy and allowed them the space to heal and find their paths forward. While the divorce was a sad chapter in their story, it also served as a reminder of the complexities and challenges that come with navigating fame and love in the public eye.