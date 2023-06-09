Connect with us

Jamie Foxx’s Denies COVID Vaccine Link to Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx’s representative denies any link between the COVID vaccine and the actor’s hospitalization
Published

Jamie Foxx COVID
Jamie Foxx. Image: Fred Duval/Shutterstock

A representative for Jamie Foxx has refuted claims made by an independent journalist regarding the actor’s hospitalization following a COVID vaccine booster shot. The representative called the report “completely inaccurate” in a statement to NBC News. As of now, there has been no response from Foxx’s representatives to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The claims were first made by celebrity reporter A.J. Benza during his appearance on “Ask Dr. Drew” on May 30. Benza alleged that a source who was “inside” the room with Foxx informed him that the actor had experienced medical complications, including partial paralysis and blindness, after being “pressured” into receiving the COVID booster shot before filming a new movie. According to Benza’s unnamed source, Foxx developed a brain clot as a result of the vaccination.

Foxx, who had his condition announced by his daughter Corinne in early April, broke his silence in May but did not provide specific details about his health or recovery.

In a social media post on May 3, Foxx expressed his gratitude for the support he received, writing, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” along with emojis representing prayer, a heart, and a fox.

To address the rumors surrounding Foxx’s condition, his daughter updated fans in mid-May, stating that he had been out of the hospital for weeks and had even engaged in activities like playing pickleball during his recovery.

In response to the updates provided by Foxx’s camp, Benza claimed that they were all lies.

Foxx’s relatives were seen leaving a medical facility in Chicago on May 15, indicating ongoing medical attention related to the situation.

During the time of the medical complication, Foxx was filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” alongside Cameron Diaz. Production on the film has continued using a body double for Foxx.

Despite the representative’s denial of the claims made by the independent journalist, the speculation surrounding Jamie Foxx’s health and the alleged connection to a COVID vaccine booster shot has sparked public interest. Many fans and media outlets are eager for further clarification from Foxx or his representatives regarding the true nature of his medical condition.

While Foxx broke his silence in May with a brief social media post expressing gratitude and indicating that he was feeling blessed, he has not directly addressed the specific details of his health or the alleged complications following the booster shot. The actor’s decision to remain private about his health is understandable, as medical matters can be personal and sensitive.

In the midst of the rumors and speculation, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, provided an update to reassure fans that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and was recovering. However, A.J. Benza, the journalist who initially made the claims, dismissed these updates as false, further adding to the confusion surrounding the situation.

Foxx’s relatives were recently seen leaving a medical facility in Chicago, which may suggest ongoing medical attention or follow-up appointments related to his condition. The actor’s absence from filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” has required the use of a body double for his character.

Given the public interest in Jamie Foxx’s well-being and the desire for accurate information, it remains to be seen whether the actor or his representatives will provide further clarification or address the specific allegations made by the independent journalist. Until then, fans and the public can only rely on official statements and updates from trusted sources to gain insight into Foxx’s health status and recovery.

