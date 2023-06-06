‘I Want Her to Be Happy’: Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship with Her Mom

Drew Barrymore has shared insights into her relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore, in a recent interview with Vulture.

Despite winning emancipation from her parents at the age of 14, Barrymore expressed that she still cares about her mother and wishes for her happiness and well-being. She mentioned that she supports Jaid financially and wants her to thrive, but she also expressed the need to grow independently.

Barrymore clarified that she didn’t wish any negativity upon her mother and acknowledged her ongoing care and concern. She acknowledged that she struggles with fully guarding herself emotionally and building walls due to her mother’s presence in her life. However, Barrymore shared a text message she received from her mother on her birthday, expressing love and pride, which made her feel small and appreciated.

The actress has been actively working on her relationship with her mother, texting her regularly and writing a Mother’s Day blog post in May. She mentioned forgiving both her mother and her late father and expressed a desire to forgive herself as well.

Barrymore has previously made references to her mother on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, discussing her mother’s behavior while managing her career as a child actor. Despite the challenges, Barrymore stated that she will always support her mother, though there are times when she needs a break to maintain her well-being.

Over time, Barrymore has established boundaries and taken pauses in their relationship, which she has become more comfortable with as she has grown older. She expressed a desire to let go of guilt and shame and find peace with not having a perfect relationship with her family as she approaches her late 40s.