Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

‘I Want Her to Be Happy’: Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship with Her Mom

Drew Barrymore candidly opens up about her complex relationship with her mother, revealing a desire for her happiness that shines through.
Avatar photo

Published

Jaid Barrymore (left) and Drew Barrymore (right).
Jaid Barrymore (left) and Drew Barrymore (right). Credit: a katz/Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore has shared insights into her relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore, in a recent interview with Vulture.

Despite winning emancipation from her parents at the age of 14, Barrymore expressed that she still cares about her mother and wishes for her happiness and well-being. She mentioned that she supports Jaid financially and wants her to thrive, but she also expressed the need to grow independently.

Barrymore clarified that she didn’t wish any negativity upon her mother and acknowledged her ongoing care and concern. She acknowledged that she struggles with fully guarding herself emotionally and building walls due to her mother’s presence in her life. However, Barrymore shared a text message she received from her mother on her birthday, expressing love and pride, which made her feel small and appreciated.

The actress has been actively working on her relationship with her mother, texting her regularly and writing a Mother’s Day blog post in May. She mentioned forgiving both her mother and her late father and expressed a desire to forgive herself as well.

Barrymore has previously made references to her mother on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, discussing her mother’s behavior while managing her career as a child actor. Despite the challenges, Barrymore stated that she will always support her mother, though there are times when she needs a break to maintain her well-being.

Over time, Barrymore has established boundaries and taken pauses in their relationship, which she has become more comfortable with as she has grown older. She expressed a desire to let go of guilt and shame and find peace with not having a perfect relationship with her family as she approaches her late 40s.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Taylor Swift and Matt Healy

Celebrity

Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy Break Up After Short-Lived Romance

Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy have called it quits after a short-lived romance, leaving fans surprised.

9 mins ago
Asteroid Asteroid

Science

‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid Set to Zoom Past Earth Next Week – Here’s How to Watch it Live!

Brace yourself for an exciting celestial event as a "potentially hazardous" asteroid prepares to safely zoom past Earth next week.

21 hours ago
The image captured by the NIRCam instrument of the James Webb Space Telescope showcases the barred spiral galaxy NGC 5068, adorned with a vast assemblage of stars. The highest concentration of stars is found along the luminous central bar, accompanied by vibrant crimson gas clouds that are aglow, courtesy of youthful stars nestled within. The image captured by the NIRCam instrument of the James Webb Space Telescope showcases the barred spiral galaxy NGC 5068, adorned with a vast assemblage of stars. The highest concentration of stars is found along the luminous central bar, accompanied by vibrant crimson gas clouds that are aglow, courtesy of youthful stars nestled within.

Science

James Webb Telescope Observes Spectacular Birth of New Suns in Distant Galaxy

Witness the awe-inspiring birth of new suns in a distant galaxy as observed by the James Webb Telescope.

24 hours ago
There are two populations of filaments, one running perpendicular and the other parallel to the galactic plane, which extends horizontally. There are two populations of filaments, one running perpendicular and the other parallel to the galactic plane, which extends horizontally.

Science

Scientists Make Groundbreaking Discovery: Find Mysterious Cosmic Filaments at the Heart of the Milky Way Galaxy

Prepare to be amazed as scientists unveil a groundbreaking discovery of enigmatic cosmic filaments at the core of the Milky Way galaxy.

24 hours ago
The Idol The Idol

TV & Film

‘The Idol’ Review: New HBO Series Controversy Does Little To Make This Dull Drama Exciting

Take a critical analysis journey as 'The Idol' is unveiled, revealing a tediously dull film that lacks excitement despite its controversy.

24 hours ago
Ariana Grande Ariana Grande

Celebrity

Ariana Grande Playfully Shades Her ‘Old’ Self, Reflects on Past Makeup Choices: Over-Drawn Lips and Thick Cat Eye

Ariana Grande playfully shades her 'old' self while reflecting on her past makeup choices, including over-drawn lips and thick cat-eye looks.

1 day ago
Pete Davidson Pete Davidson

Celebrity

Pete Davidson Sparks Debate After Choosing to Buy a Dog Instead of Adopting a Rescue

Pete Davidson finds himself facing backlash after opting to buy a dog instead of adopting a rescue, sparking a controversial decision that ignites a...

1 day ago
Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend North America premiere of film Taurus during Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theater Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend North America premiere of film Taurus during Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theater

Celebrity

Megan Fox Flaunts New Shorter Hairstyle and Stunning Figure in Striking Black Bikini (Photos)

Catch a glimpse of Megan Fox's stunning new shorter hairstyle and captivating figure as she confidently showcases herself in a striking black bikini.

1 day ago
Director Hayao Miyazaki attends the 'Ponyo on the cliff by the Sea' photocall at the Piazzale del Casino during the 65th Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2008. Credit: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock Director Hayao Miyazaki attends the 'Ponyo on the cliff by the Sea' photocall at the Piazzale del Casino during the 65th Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2008. Credit: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

TV & Film

Studio Ghibli Announces Release of Hayao Miyazaki’s Final Film ‘How Do You Live?’ with Unconventional Approach: No Trailer, No Promotional Marketing

Studio Ghibli surprises fans with the announcement of Hayao Miyazaki's final film, 'How Do You Live?'

1 day ago
Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams on Abbott Elementary. GILLES MINGASSON/ABC Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams on Abbott Elementary. GILLES MINGASSON/ABC

Celebrity

Tyler James Williams Addresses Harmful Speculation About His Sexuality in Inspiring Pride Message

Tyler James Williams bravely addresses harmful speculation about his sexuality in an inspiring Pride message.

1 day ago
Prince Harry's 'Spare' book. Prince Harry's 'Spare' book.

Celebrity

Prince Harry’s Absence as Court Case Against Newspaper Group Commences ‘Surprises’ Judge

Stay up to date with the latest developments as Prince Harry's absence becomes apparent during the court case against a newspaper group.

1 day ago
bar outfit ideas bar outfit ideas

Fashion

The Ultimate Guide to Bar Outfit Ideas for Every Occasion

Elevate your bar style with trendy outfit ideas! Discover fashion inspiration for memorable nights out.

3 days ago