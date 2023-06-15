How Kelly Clarkson Overcame Her ‘Ego’ to Prioritize Her Marriage with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is sharing candid insights into her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. During an appearance on the We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle podcast, the singer opened up about the end of their marriage and revealed the factors that kept her from leaving sooner.

Clarkson acknowledged that her ego played a role in prolonging the situation. She believed she could handle everything and thought she could control her actions and reactions. However, she realized that her ego was getting in the way of making the necessary decision.

As a child of divorce herself, Clarkson was determined not to subject her children to the same experience. She didn’t want them to go through the difficulties she faced growing up. Thinking about her children, who are 7 and 8 years old, was a significant factor in her decision to end the marriage.

Growing up in a progressive city, Clarkson recognized that her children had a different environment than she did in the South, where divorced parents were less common. She considered the impact on her children, such as not having a parent attend daddy-daughter dances, and weighed the potential consequences.

Initially, Clarkson focused so much on not wanting to hurt her children or the other person that she neglected her own needs. However, she eventually realized that being selfish in this situation was essential for her own well-being and that of her family.

The singer acknowledged that both parties had their share of responsibility in the marriage’s limitations. While she felt limited and not ready, she also recognized her own role in allowing the situation to persist. Clarkson emphasized that it wasn’t solely the fault of one person but a combination of factors that made the marriage challenging.

After filing for divorce in June 2020, Clarkson and Blackstock reached a settlement in March 2022 after a contentious legal battle. Recently, Clarkson released music inspired by her breakup, though she initially had reservations about doing so. She described the emotional process of creating music while going through the end of a long-term relationship and the complexities involved.

Clarkson’s openness about her divorce provides a glimpse into her personal journey and the considerations she faced while navigating the challenges of ending her marriage.

