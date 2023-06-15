Connect with us

How Kelly Clarkson Overcame Her ‘Ego’ to Prioritize Her Marriage with Brandon Blackstock

How Kelly Clarkson Overcame Her 'Ego' to Prioritize Her Marriage with Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock. Credit: Shutterstock/DFree

Kelly Clarkson is sharing candid insights into her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. During an appearance on the We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle podcast, the singer opened up about the end of their marriage and revealed the factors that kept her from leaving sooner.

Clarkson acknowledged that her ego played a role in prolonging the situation. She believed she could handle everything and thought she could control her actions and reactions. However, she realized that her ego was getting in the way of making the necessary decision.

As a child of divorce herself, Clarkson was determined not to subject her children to the same experience. She didn’t want them to go through the difficulties she faced growing up. Thinking about her children, who are 7 and 8 years old, was a significant factor in her decision to end the marriage.

Growing up in a progressive city, Clarkson recognized that her children had a different environment than she did in the South, where divorced parents were less common. She considered the impact on her children, such as not having a parent attend daddy-daughter dances, and weighed the potential consequences.

Initially, Clarkson focused so much on not wanting to hurt her children or the other person that she neglected her own needs. However, she eventually realized that being selfish in this situation was essential for her own well-being and that of her family.

The singer acknowledged that both parties had their share of responsibility in the marriage’s limitations. While she felt limited and not ready, she also recognized her own role in allowing the situation to persist. Clarkson emphasized that it wasn’t solely the fault of one person but a combination of factors that made the marriage challenging.

After filing for divorce in June 2020, Clarkson and Blackstock reached a settlement in March 2022 after a contentious legal battle. Recently, Clarkson released music inspired by her breakup, though she initially had reservations about doing so. She described the emotional process of creating music while going through the end of a long-term relationship and the complexities involved.

Clarkson’s openness about her divorce provides a glimpse into her personal journey and the considerations she faced while navigating the challenges of ending her marriage.

Despite the challenges she faced, Kelly Clarkson’s transparency about her divorce has resonated with many people who have gone through similar experiences. Her willingness to discuss the complexities of ending a long-term relationship and the emotional toll it takes highlights her strength and vulnerability.

Throughout her interview, Clarkson emphasized the importance of prioritizing oneself in difficult situations. She recognized that sometimes being selfish is necessary for personal growth and overall well-being. By sharing her story, she offers support and reassurance to others who may be grappling with similar decisions.

In addition to focusing on her own journey, Clarkson also acknowledged the shared responsibility within a relationship. She recognized that limitations in the marriage were not solely one person’s fault but rather a combination of factors. This level of self-reflection demonstrates her maturity and willingness to learn from her experiences.

Clarkson’s decision to release music inspired by her breakup reflects her artistic expression and the therapeutic outlet that music provides. Despite initial reservations, she found solace in creating music that speaks to the emotions and challenges she faced during this time. This authenticity in her artistry resonates with her fans, who appreciate her ability to connect through shared experiences.

By opening up about her divorce, Clarkson continues to break down societal taboos surrounding divorce and encourages conversations about the complexities of relationships. Her honesty helps destigmatize the topic and allows others to feel seen and understood.

As Clarkson moves forward in her personal and professional life, her courage and resilience will undoubtedly inspire others. Her ability to navigate challenging circumstances with grace and authenticity serves as a reminder that everyone has the strength to overcome difficult times.

Kelly Clarkson’s journey through her divorce serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of self-reflection, growth, and prioritizing one’s own well-being. Her openness and vulnerability continue to resonate with audiences, and her music provides a relatable and healing outlet for those who have faced similar challenges.

