Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and More Join the Prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has recently welcomed a prestigious group of artists into its ranks, including the talented Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and more.
Avatar photo

Published

Gloria Estefan and Jeff Lynne
Gloria Estefan and Jeff Lynne. Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

The Songwriters Hall of Fame is set to celebrate its newest inductees at the highly anticipated gala in New York City. Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose will be honored for their immense contributions to the world of songwriting, alongside Post Malone and Tim Rice.

Jeff Lynne, known for his work with Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), has penned timeless hits like “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Evil Woman.” Gloria Estefan, a trailblazer in Latin music, brought Latin rhythms to the forefront with crossover hits such as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Glen Ballard’s collaboration with Alanis Morissette on her groundbreaking album “Jagged Little Pill” solidified his status as a top songwriter. He also played a vital role in crafting several albums for Michael Jackson, including the iconic “Thriller.”

Teddy Riley, a singer, songwriter, and producer, is widely recognized as the creator of New Jack Swing. His influence can be heard in anthems like Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative” and Keith Sweat’s “I Want Her.” Liz Rose’s collaborations with Taylor Swift have yielded numerous chart-topping hits, including “You Belong with Me” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.”

In addition to the induction ceremony, special awards will be presented to two notable individuals. Post Malone will be presented with the Hal David Starlight Award, recognizing his significant impact on the music industry as a young and gifted songwriter. Tim Rice, who is already a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, will be honored with the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award, the highest accolade bestowed by the event.

The gala will feature a star-studded lineup of participants, including Emilio Estefan, Heather Headley, Alan Menken, Keith Sweat, and Joe Walsh, among others. While Snoop Dogg and Sade have deferred their induction until next year, their contributions to music will undoubtedly be recognized.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor the creative minds behind popular music. Induction into the Hall is granted to songwriters with a remarkable catalog of songs, 20 years after the release of their first commercially successful song. The esteemed institution boasts an impressive roster of members, including Carole King, Billy Joel, Elton John, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, and many more who have shaped the landscape of music with their songwriting prowess.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Live Updates on the Release and Review of the Movie "Adipurush": Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan shine in this captivating retelling of the epic tale of Ramayan. Live Updates on the Release and Review of the Movie "Adipurush": Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan shine in this captivating retelling of the epic tale of Ramayan.

TV & Film

Adipurush Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Prabhas Shines, While VFX Receives Criticism for Quality

The highly anticipated movie Adipurush has been released, and early reviews are pouring in. Prabhas, the lead actor, delivers a stellar performance that captivates...

7 mins ago
Meghan Markle Meghan Markle

Celebrity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bid Farewell to Spotify Following a Season of ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have bid farewell to their season of the 'Archewell Audio' podcast on Spotify, marking the conclusion of their podcasting...

13 mins ago

Celebrity

Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby Boy with Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29 – Name Revealed

Renowned actor Al Pacino has embarked on a new chapter of his life at the age of 83, as he recently welcomed a baby...

16 mins ago
Glenda Jackson Glenda Jackson

Celebrity

Glenda Jackson Gifted Two of Her Oscars to Her Mother, Who Found Another Use for Them

In a heartfelt gesture, acclaimed actress Glenda Jackson has given two Oscars she won during her illustrious career to her mother.

31 mins ago
On April 8, 2023, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover utilized its monochrome navigation cameras to record panoramic views of "Marker Band Valley" during two different periods of the day. To enhance the visual appeal, a blend of both panoramas was infused with color, resulting in an artistic rendition of the landscape. On April 8, 2023, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover utilized its monochrome navigation cameras to record panoramic views of "Marker Band Valley" during two different periods of the day. To enhance the visual appeal, a blend of both panoramas was infused with color, resulting in an artistic rendition of the landscape.

Science

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning ‘Postcard’ Image of a Mars Day

NASA's Curiosity Rover has once again mesmerized space enthusiasts with its latest snapshot

18 hours ago
The planetary radar has detected asteroid 2016 AJ193, which is classified as a near-Earth asteroid. This particular asteroid marks the 1,001st observed by the radar. The planetary radar has detected asteroid 2016 AJ193, which is classified as a near-Earth asteroid. This particular asteroid marks the 1,001st observed by the radar.

Science

A Skyscraper Sized Asteroid is Set to Make a Close Pass on Earth Tomorrow

A sizable asteroid is set to make a close encounter with Earth tomorrow, but experts assure that there is no cause for concern.

18 hours ago
fruit fly fruit fly

Science

Scientists Discover That Fruit Flies Age and Die Quicker After Witnessing Death

In a fascinating study, researchers have made a startling discovery that witnessing the death of their counterparts can accelerate aging and mortality in fruit...

19 hours ago
Captain Taison Barcellos Freda gets terrible concussion of the brain injury. Ukrainian Premier League. Captain Taison Barcellos Freda gets terrible concussion of the brain injury. Ukrainian Premier League.

Sport

Athletes Should Avoid Resting After Suffering Mild Concussions, Experts Advise

In the realm of sports medicine, experts are now advising athletes who have experienced mild concussions to avoid complete rest during their recovery process.

19 hours ago
Johnny Depp Johnny Depp

Celebrity

Johnny Depp Looks Set to Donate $1 Million of Amber Heard Defamation Case Settlement to Charity

Reportedly, Johnny Depp has made headlines for his philanthropic gesture, as he is said to be donating $1 million of his defamation case settlement...

19 hours ago
Cracks in the ice shell of Saturn's moon Enceladus serve as conduits, releasing dramatic plumes of ice particles, water vapor, and organic compounds into the vast expanse of space. Deep beneath this icy cover lies a hidden treasure—a salty ocean. Cracks in the ice shell of Saturn's moon Enceladus serve as conduits, releasing dramatic plumes of ice particles, water vapor, and organic compounds into the vast expanse of space. Deep beneath this icy cover lies a hidden treasure—a salty ocean.

Science

Did Scientists Just Discover Signs of Life on Saturn’s Moon?

In a groundbreaking scientific discovery, researchers have uncovered a key building block of life on one of Saturn's orbiting moons

21 hours ago
Vanna White and Pat Sajak Vanna White and Pat Sajak

TV & Film

‘Cheers to You!’: Vanna White’s Heartfelt Message to Pat Sajak on His Retirement from ‘Wheel of Fortune’

In a heartfelt gesture, Vanna White, the longtime co-host of "Wheel of Fortune," shared a touching message for her colleague Pat Sajak on the...

21 hours ago
The Flash The Flash

TV & Film

‘The Flash’ Review: Why You’d Be Wasting Your Time Seeing This Movie

Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Ezra Miller team up for another DC misfire.

21 hours ago