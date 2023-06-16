Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and More Join the Prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame is set to celebrate its newest inductees at the highly anticipated gala in New York City. Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose will be honored for their immense contributions to the world of songwriting, alongside Post Malone and Tim Rice.

Jeff Lynne, known for his work with Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), has penned timeless hits like “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Evil Woman.” Gloria Estefan, a trailblazer in Latin music, brought Latin rhythms to the forefront with crossover hits such as “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

Glen Ballard’s collaboration with Alanis Morissette on her groundbreaking album “Jagged Little Pill” solidified his status as a top songwriter. He also played a vital role in crafting several albums for Michael Jackson, including the iconic “Thriller.”

Teddy Riley, a singer, songwriter, and producer, is widely recognized as the creator of New Jack Swing. His influence can be heard in anthems like Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative” and Keith Sweat’s “I Want Her.” Liz Rose’s collaborations with Taylor Swift have yielded numerous chart-topping hits, including “You Belong with Me” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.”

In addition to the induction ceremony, special awards will be presented to two notable individuals. Post Malone will be presented with the Hal David Starlight Award, recognizing his significant impact on the music industry as a young and gifted songwriter. Tim Rice, who is already a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, will be honored with the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award, the highest accolade bestowed by the event.

The gala will feature a star-studded lineup of participants, including Emilio Estefan, Heather Headley, Alan Menken, Keith Sweat, and Joe Walsh, among others. While Snoop Dogg and Sade have deferred their induction until next year, their contributions to music will undoubtedly be recognized.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor the creative minds behind popular music. Induction into the Hall is granted to songwriters with a remarkable catalog of songs, 20 years after the release of their first commercially successful song. The esteemed institution boasts an impressive roster of members, including Carole King, Billy Joel, Elton John, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, and many more who have shaped the landscape of music with their songwriting prowess.