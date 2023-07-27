Emmy Awards Postponed Amid Actor and Writer Strikes

The 75th Primetime Emmys are hittin’ a roadblock, folks! Variety’s got the inside scoop, sayin’ that the ceremony won’t be airing on September 18 like planned. Yup, it’s the first time we’ve heard official word that they’re pushin’ the date. Hollywood’s caught in the crossfire of a writers and actors strike, so it was bound to happen.

The TV Academy and Fox tried to keep September 18 as a placeholder, but with less than two months to go, they gotta face the music. Vendors, producers, and everyone else in on the gig need to know that their services will be pushed back. Same goes for the Creative Arts Emmys, originally set for Sept. 9 and 10.

This ain’t the first rodeo for the Emmys, though. Back in 2001, after them 9/11 attacks, they had to postpone the show. Then, with military action in Afghanistan, it got pushed again, landin’ in November. That year’s show was low-key, happenin’ in a smaller joint called the Schubert Theatre in Century City.

Now, we ain’t got an exact date nailed down yet. We’ll have to wait ’til early August for that. But, get this: Fox wants to roll it out in January 2024, right in the middle of film awards season. TV Academy, on the other hand, was rootin’ for a November bash. But with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes still goin’ strong, even November might be a stretch for this year’s Emmys. That’s why January might be playin’ it safe.

Here’s the deal, though. ‘Cause of them strikes, actors can’t promote their shows or movies, and writers can’t pen no monologues or jokes for the host and presenters. Tough break, right?

Oh, and about the hosts and producers. They ain’t picked the host yet, but Jesse Collins Entertainment’s takin’ the reins as the producer.

Now, let’s talk nominations! HBO’s rulin’ the roost with “Succession” leadin’ the pack with 27 nods. “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” ain’t far behind, with 24 and 23 nominations, respectively. Over on the comedy side, Apple’s “Ted Lasso” is doin’ mighty fine with 21 nods, while Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” scooped up 14. Oh, and keep an eye on FX/Hulu’s “The Bear,” crashin’ the party with 13 nominations! Netflix ain’t shabby either, with “Beef,” “Dahmer,” and “Wednesday” rackin’ up 13 and 12 nods. Lots of shows got at least five nominations, includin’ HBO’s “Barry,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” and Amazon’s “Daisy Jones and The Six.” ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” and Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” ain’t sittin’ on the sidelines either with their nominations!

So, there you have it! The Emmys got some hurdles to jump, but we’ll see ’em when they’re back on our screens! Keep those fingers crossed!