Disney Star, Christy Carlson Romano, Says Being a Celebrity is ‘Extremely Dehumanizing,’ Calls for Change for Child Actors

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Christy Carlson Romano expressed her shift in how she identifies with being a celebrity. Romano, known for her roles in Disney Channel series such as “Even Stevens” and voicing the character Kim Possible, stated that she no longer considers herself a celebrity but rather a “public person” or a content creator. She finds the term “celebrity” to be gross and outdated, explaining that it adds an element of questioning one’s relevance and value in life, which she finds dehumanizing.

Romano has been actively redefining herself as a public person through various ventures. She co-runs a podcast company called PodCo with her husband Brendan Rooney, manages her own YouTube channel and social media presence, and hosts a podcast called “Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano,” where she openly shares intimate details about her life as a child actor.

She emphasizes that her decisions and topics of discussion are carefully considered and backed up with knowledge and experience. As a female in the media, she is conscious of the potential backlash and scrutiny she may face, so she strives to maintain her composure while remaining vulnerable and protected.

One subject Romano speaks passionately about is her experience as a child actor. Having started her career at a young age, she has faced numerous challenges, both personally and financially. She empathizes with fellow child actors and feels anger and helplessness when she hears stories like Elle Fanning’s experience of being called “unf—able” at the age of 16. Romano believes that there should be more support and protection for child actors and advocates for change within the industry.

Despite acknowledging that change is slow, Romano feels a sense of camaraderie with her fellow child stars. She cherishes the community they are creating through podcasts and rewatch series, where they can authentically discuss their shared experiences of fast-paced lives in the entertainment industry.

Romano’s life has slowed down since she moved to Austin, Texas, two years ago, and she couldn’t be happier. She sought a slower quality of life and a supportive community without the intense competition that often exists in the entertainment industry. As a mother of two daughters, she wants to foster a genuine relationship with the arts for her children and avoid introducing them to a competitive and ambitious lifestyle.

While Romano appears to handle her parenting, content creation, and business ownership with ease, she acknowledges the support she has from her husband, producing partner, social media team, and extended family. She also prioritizes her wellness and recently partnered with Emergen-C to promote their new on-the-go version of their supplement.

Reflecting on her career and personal growth, Romano is content with where her life is at the moment. She acknowledges the ups and downs and appreciates the mosaic of productivity and chaos that serves a greater purpose. While she recognizes that nothing is perfect, she feels she is in a better place than before and takes things one day at a time.

Christy Carlson Romano’s journey exemplifies her transformation from a child star to a public person and content creator, focusing on authenticity, support, and advocating for change within the entertainment industry.

