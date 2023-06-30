Contract Reveals Taxpayer Benefits of Taylor Swift Concerts: Key Details Uncovered

Hamilton County taxpayers can expect to receive a financial boost from the Taylor Swift tour stops, according to a contract obtained by Local 12. The contract, involving the county, the Bengals, and the tour’s promotion company, outlines the terms of the arrangement.

Under the contract, the county will be paid $75,000 for each of the two concerts, totaling $150,000. Additionally, any parking revenue generated from the lots along the river between the two stadiums will be split between the county and the Bengals.

Furthermore, the Bengals have leased 22 luxury boxes for each of the two nights, although the specific amount has not been disclosed at this time.

Overall, these agreements aim to provide financial benefits to Hamilton County through the Taylor Swift tour stops, including direct payments and revenue sharing opportunities.