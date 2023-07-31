Catherine Zeta-Jones dons deeply plunging swimsuit in killer new photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently took to Instagram to share a stunning sunbathing selfie, flaunting her sun-kissed look in a deep-V olive green swimsuit. However, it’s not just the swimsuit that caught everyone’s attention; she added a statement-making accessory to her ensemble – a large straw hat that provided both practical sun protection and photogenic charm.

The nubby woven texture of the hat shaded her entire face and shoulders from any potential sun damage, and she completed the chic beach look with big, round sunglasses. Striking a confident pose, Catherine pursed her lips and posted the selfie alongside another picture where she recreated the same duck-face pose indoors. Both images made it to her Instagram carousel post, and she greeted her followers with a cheerful “Ciao☀️.”

Known for her envy-inducing shots, Catherine Zeta-Jones loves sharing glimpses of her life. Just a couple of weeks ago, she showed off her legs while relaxing by a pool, proudly displaying her two thigh freckles that she’s had all her life, adding a touch of humor to the post. The location of the pool remained a mystery, but it showcased a picturesque mountainside and lush greenery surrounding the area.

In another post, Catherine shared a delightful video of herself on a golf course with her husband Michael Douglas. After an impressive swing, she couldn’t contain her joy and did a celebratory dance. Michael Douglas, clearly proud of her skills, asked, “How was it hunny?” and she playfully responded with a witty zinger, “What do you think?” Their adorable dynamic won the hearts of fans and showed the couple’s playful and loving relationship.

