Billy Porter says he has to sell the house due to financial struggles from the actors’ strike

Billy Porter forced to sell house due to financial strain from actors' strike.
Published

Billy Porter
Image Source: Billy Porter arrives for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA (DFree @ Shutterstock)

Hold onto your hats, folks, ’cause we’ve got some real talk from the fabulous Billy Porter himself. You know him from “Pose,” that show that’s taken us on a rollercoaster of emotions. But even this star ain’t immune to the financial storm clouds, and he’s openin’ up about it.

In a candid chat with the Evening Standard, Porter dropped a bombshell – he’s feelin’ the pressure to put a “For Sale” sign on his house. Yup, you heard right. The financial squeeze from the writers’ and actors’ strikes is no joke, and even the glitz and glamour of Hollywood ain’t shielding this talented actor from the storm.

“Check to check,” he said, his voice heavy with reality. Until you hit that “f— you money” milestone, it’s a dance on the tightrope of bills and expenses. He was all set for a new movie and a TV gig, ready to strut his stuff in September. But guess what? The curtains are down, the stage is dark, and the show ain’t happening.

Actors went on strike from July 14, a bold move by their union, SAG-AFTRA. The studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, ain’t singing the same tune when it comes to a new contract. They’re miles apart, folks – streaming platforms, residuals, AI, you name it.

And what’s up with Disney’s big boss, Bob Iger? He’s been throwing shade at the whole situation, calling the demands of actors and writers “unrealistic.” Porter ain’t having any of it. With fire in his voice, he points out the irony – Iger rollin’ in $78,000 a day while artists feelin’ the pinch. “F— you,” Porter says, and we feel the heat in those words. Rage simmering beneath the surface, Porter’s ready to join the picket lines back in the U.S. He’s had enough of the talk and the inaction.

But it ain’t just Iger – some anonymous Hollywood big shot had the audacity to suggest starving artists out till they’re sellin’ their apartments. Porter’s got a response: “You’ve already starved me out.” His words cut through the noise like a knife, laying bare the struggle and the pain that artists face when the industry grinds to a halt.

So there you have it, folks – the story straight from the horse’s mouth. Even in the land of dreams and red carpets, the reality of financial strain hits hard. Billy Porter, the shining star, ain’t holding back. He’s putting his voice, his pain, and his anger on full display. And when the spotlight dims and the stage empties, he’ll be right there, marching to the rhythm of change, demanding what’s rightfully theirs.

