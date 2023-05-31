Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Home Targeted in Knife Attack by Man Wielding Fish Knife

Benedict Cumberbatch’s home was targeted in a knife attack by a man wielding a fish knife.

Published

Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall
Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock

In a disturbing incident, a former chef at a Mayfair hotel caused damage to the home of actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his family while wielding a fish knife. The incident took place while Cumberbatch, his wife Sophie Hunter, and their three young children were inside their residence in north London.

The accused, Jack Bissell, reportedly kicked open the iron gate of the front garden and made threatening remarks towards the actor, stating that he hoped the house would burn down. Bissell proceeded to pull out a plant from the garden and throw it against the wall. He then spat at the property’s intercom and attacked it using the fish knife.

After fleeing the scene, Bissell was apprehended by authorities after his DNA was found on the intercom. He pleaded guilty to criminal damage in court and was fined £250, in addition to receiving a three-year restraining order that prohibits him from approaching the family or their residential area.

During the proceedings, it was revealed that prior to the attack, Bissell had purchased two packs of pita bread from a nearby shop and made threatening statements about breaking into and burning down Cumberbatch’s house.

Bissell offered no defense for his actions in court. The details of the case were initially subject to reporting restrictions, which were later challenged and overturned, allowing the information to be made public.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Music

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Review: KNTY Couture and Queer Homages

From gag worthy outfits to stunning visuals, Beyoncé stuns the crowd at the Edinburgh show of the Renaissance Tour.

21 hours ago
XO kitty XO kitty

TV & Film

‘XO, Kitty’ Review: An Inclusive and Satisfying Netflix YA Tale

Netflix's original series "XO, Kitty" makes a genuine effort to provide representation and construct meaningful relationships. 

21 hours ago
beyonce and Jay-Z beyonce and Jay-Z

Celebrity

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Tina Turner with Electrifying Performance of ‘River Deep – Mountain High’

Beyoncé pays a powerful tribute to Tina Turner with an electrifying performance of 'River Deep – Mountain High.'

1 day ago
Yellowjackets season 2 finale. Yellowjackets season 2 finale.

TV & Film

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Unraveling All the Twists and Turns from the Intriguing Finale

The Season 2 finale of 'Yellowjackets' delves into a world of intrigue, unraveling the twists and turns that have captivated audiences throughout the series.

1 day ago
Chanel Iman gets engaged. Chanel Iman gets engaged.

Celebrity

Pregnant Chanel Iman Gets Engaged to Davon Godchaux on Romantic Babymoon in Italy

Model Chanel Iman, who is currently pregnant, has announced her engagement to Davon Godchaux during a romantic babymoon in Italy.

1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller at the Taylor Swift concert. Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller at the Taylor Swift concert.

Celebrity

Aaron Rodgers Enjoys ‘Incredible’ Taylor Swift Weekend at His New MetLife Stadium Home

Aaron Rodgers recently enjoyed an "incredible" weekend at his new MetLife Stadium home, accompanied by Taylor Swift.

1 day ago
Bill Hader in "Barry" Bill Hader in "Barry"

Celebrity

‘Barry’ Final Season Review: How Everything Was Always Building Toward the Show’s Dark Punchline

As Barry approaches its final season, viewers are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the dark punchline that has been foreshadowed throughout the series.

1 day ago

Celebrity

Sarah Snook Reveals Arrival of First Child in ‘Succession’ Series Finale Post

Sarah Snook, in celebration of the Succession series finale, shares her joy as she introduces her new baby to the world.

1 day ago
the little mermaid the little mermaid

TV & Film

IMDb Restricts Voting on ‘The Little Mermaid’ Over Fear of ‘Review Bombing’

The move comes after a wave of 'unusual activity' of 1/10 votes.

1 day ago

TV & Film

What Can We Expect from the Five Nights At Freddy’s Movie?

The Five Nights at Freddy's teaser has fans wanting more!

1 day ago

TV & Film

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Finale: Where Everything Burned Down

Hey Alexa, play 'Smoke Signals' and 'You Missed My Heart' by Phoebe Bridgers (spoilers ahead!).

1 day ago

Gaming

Mortal Kombat 1: Trailer, Story Mode, Roster and More

An overview of everything known about the recently announced Mortal Kombat One, from the story, to the potential roster and leaks

1 day ago