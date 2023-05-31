Benedict Cumberbatch’s Home Targeted in Knife Attack by Man Wielding Fish Knife

In a disturbing incident, a former chef at a Mayfair hotel caused damage to the home of actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his family while wielding a fish knife. The incident took place while Cumberbatch, his wife Sophie Hunter, and their three young children were inside their residence in north London.

The accused, Jack Bissell, reportedly kicked open the iron gate of the front garden and made threatening remarks towards the actor, stating that he hoped the house would burn down. Bissell proceeded to pull out a plant from the garden and throw it against the wall. He then spat at the property’s intercom and attacked it using the fish knife.

After fleeing the scene, Bissell was apprehended by authorities after his DNA was found on the intercom. He pleaded guilty to criminal damage in court and was fined £250, in addition to receiving a three-year restraining order that prohibits him from approaching the family or their residential area.

During the proceedings, it was revealed that prior to the attack, Bissell had purchased two packs of pita bread from a nearby shop and made threatening statements about breaking into and burning down Cumberbatch’s house.

Bissell offered no defense for his actions in court. The details of the case were initially subject to reporting restrictions, which were later challenged and overturned, allowing the information to be made public.