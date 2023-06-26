Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black After Failing to Attend Drug Test Meeting

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is facing further legal complications as an arrest warrant has been issued due to his failure to attend a drug testing meeting. The warrant was issued as a violation of the conditions set for his pretrial release in a felony drug case in Broward County.

The arrest warrant against Kodak Black stems from his alleged absence at a scheduled drug test on June 9, resulting in a violation of his pretrial release conditions. The warrant was officially issued on June 14.

This recent legal issue adds to Kodak Black’s ongoing legal troubles. In July 2022, he was initially arrested on various charges, including trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving with an expired driver’s license and tags.

After his arrest, the rapper posted a $75,000 bond on the following day. Additionally, in February 2022, he faced complications in his legal proceedings after failing a required drug test for testing positive for Fentanyl.

Kodak Black is scheduled to appear in court on June 26 to address the allegations related to his missed drug testing. However, no official statements have been released by his team regarding the situation.

It is worth noting that Kodak Black is not the only rapper who has encountered significant legal challenges recently. Artists such as Quando Rondo, Blueface, and Playboi Carti have also faced their fair share of legal issues, drawing attention for the wrong reasons.

Please note that the above information is based on the available knowledge up until September 2021, and I do not have access to real-time updates or current news regarding legal proceedings or incidents involving public figures. For the most up-to-date information, it is recommended to refer to reliable news sources.