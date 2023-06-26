Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black After Failing to Attend Drug Test Meeting

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black After Failing to Attend Drug Test Meeting – Latest Updates and Legal News
Avatar photo

Published

Kodak Black
Image Source: Kodak Black @ Instagram

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is facing further legal complications as an arrest warrant has been issued due to his failure to attend a drug testing meeting. The warrant was issued as a violation of the conditions set for his pretrial release in a felony drug case in Broward County.

The arrest warrant against Kodak Black stems from his alleged absence at a scheduled drug test on June 9, resulting in a violation of his pretrial release conditions. The warrant was officially issued on June 14.

This recent legal issue adds to Kodak Black’s ongoing legal troubles. In July 2022, he was initially arrested on various charges, including trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving with an expired driver’s license and tags.

After his arrest, the rapper posted a $75,000 bond on the following day. Additionally, in February 2022, he faced complications in his legal proceedings after failing a required drug test for testing positive for Fentanyl.

Kodak Black is scheduled to appear in court on June 26 to address the allegations related to his missed drug testing. However, no official statements have been released by his team regarding the situation.

It is worth noting that Kodak Black is not the only rapper who has encountered significant legal challenges recently. Artists such as Quando Rondo, Blueface, and Playboi Carti have also faced their fair share of legal issues, drawing attention for the wrong reasons.

Please note that the above information is based on the available knowledge up until September 2021, and I do not have access to real-time updates or current news regarding legal proceedings or incidents involving public figures. For the most up-to-date information, it is recommended to refer to reliable news sources.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Cardi B, Tasha K Cardi B, Tasha K

Music

Cardi B Calls Out Tasha K for Provoking Her with Mention of Takeoff in Video on Titanic Submersible Incident

Cardi B Criticizes Tasha K for Provoking Her - Latest News on Takeoff Mention and Missing Titanic Submersible

10 hours ago
LL Cool J LL Cool J

Music

LL Cool J and Ice T Present ‘Hip Hop Treasures’ – A Must-Watch New Hip-Hop Series

LL Cool J and Ice T Present 'Hip Hop Treasures' - A Must-Watch New Hip-Hop Series Revealing Hidden Gems

10 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj

Celebrity

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Release New Collaboration ‘Barbie World’ as Monica Debuts ‘Mo’ Talk’ Podcast and More Exciting Updates

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Release New Collaboration 'Barbie World' as Monica Debuts 'Mo' Talk' Podcast and More Exciting Updates

11 hours ago
paparazzi photo shows Amber Heard in a black dress, standing next to Johnny Depp who is wearing a tuxedo paparazzi photo shows Amber Heard in a black dress, standing next to Johnny Depp who is wearing a tuxedo

Celebrity

As Amber Heard’s New Movie Premieres, Her Director And Co-Star Have Major Praise For Her In The Aftermath Of Legal Drama With Johnny Depp

When Conor Allyn shot Into the Fire with Amber Heard as the film’s lead in February 2022, it was months before the actor’s defamation...

11 hours ago
Drake Drake

Music

Drake Reschedules ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour Date In Memphis

Drake Reschedules "It's All A Blur" Tour Date in Memphis

11 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings

TV & Film

No Hard Feelings filmmakers defend premise even though it’s just a movie, calm down

The filmmakers say they'd be surprised if you come out of the movie thinking it was creepy

11 hours ago
Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

TV & Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reclaims top spot at box office

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Reclaims Top Spot at Box Office

12 hours ago
Elton John Elton John

Celebrity

Elton John Says Goodbye With Glastonbury Performance

Fans flock to the Pyramid Stage to watch Elton John play the last UK show of his farewell tour.

12 hours ago
Adam Cole Adam Cole

Celebrity

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results 6/25: Danielson Vs. Okada & More

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results - June 25: Danielson vs. Okada and More

12 hours ago

TV & Film

Video Surfaces Showing How Filming Harry Potter Platform 9 and 3/4 Was Filmed

Never-before seen footage of the filming of Harry running into Platform 9 3/4 has been released, shocking fans across the world.

12 hours ago
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift

Music

Forget The Cardigan At Home, Swifties Get Bejeweled For Second Minnesota Show

A Taylor Swift fan says she can't what happened during the Saturday night show in downtown Minneapolis.

12 hours ago
Sarah Ferguson Sarah Ferguson

Celebrity

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson's doctors have told her that the prognosis is good, her spokesman says.

12 hours ago