Are You Sick of Timothée Chalamet Yet?

If you’ve been on the internet at all in the last two weeks, you have probably seen Timothée Chalamet’s face at least twice. The reason for this might be because Chalamet has been at the highest peak of his career since winter of 2023. From Dune to Wonka to cologne commercials, he is inescapable. 2025 is shaping up to be his year of biopics. More specifically, the year where Timothée plays other famous skinny white guys. First on his release slate is A Complete Unknown.

From Christmas of 2023 to March of 2024, Chalamet surpassed a legendary box office record. He was the first celebrity since John Travolta to have two films gross over $200-million domestically in the same eight months. This record was set over 50 years ago. It is not unreasonable to believe he could break this same record again in his career. Maybe sooner rather than later…

In A Complete Unknown, Chalamet tries his hand at Bob Dylan. Chalamet is no stranger to a movie musical, or a biopic. This time, he will combine both genres to head up an adaptation of Bob Dylan’s life. And since it is Bob Dylan he’s portraying, yes, it is kind of a musical. Listen to Timothée perform “Subterranean Homesick Blues” by Bob Dylan.

What We Know About A Complete Unknown So Far

For starters, Chalamet isn’t the only star in this cast so far. Chalamet is joined by veteran biopic director, James Mangold (Walk the Line). He is followed by actors Edward Norton (Fight Club) as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning (Maleficent) as Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) as Joan Baez. Filming on the project wrapped near the end of summer.

Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro in A Complete Unknown. Credit: Searchlight Pictures.

While there isn’t a lot that can be known about a movie that hasn’t been released yet, we are under the impression that production has moved fairly smoothly. Chalamet has been filming since summer for A Complete Unknown. That has yielded a lot of set and paparazzi photos of the project’s development.

Something we do know is that this is an authorized biographical film. Many fans are already praising the apparent authenticity of the film, and of the choice to have Chalamet sing his own vocals. This was one thing many struggle with in musician biopic films, like Bohemian Rhapsody. But on A Complete Unknown, Dylan is serving as an executive producer. Maybe, hopefully, a consultant for the cast and crew as well.

Timothée Chalamet and director James Mangold in A Complete Unknown. Credit: Searchlight Pictures.

Though, while building his own spin on Dylan, Chalamet did consult an unlikely source. Inside Llewyn Davis director Joel Coen was a confidant for Chalamet as he researched and developed Dylan. With Chalamet having completed so much detailed prework since before the SAG-AFTRA strike, many are suggesting this film could yield Chalamet another Oscar nomination.

Oh, and we have a trailer. See if you think this could have an Oscar nom in its future too… Be sure catch A Complete Unknown in theaters this holiday season.

A movie about ping pong?

Almost as soon as he was done shooting A Complete Unknown, Timothée jumped right into filming for another mid-20th Century biopic film set in New York, Marty Supreme.

Marty Supreme follows the life of 1950s table tennis player Marty Reisman. It is being filmed in New York right now and may wrap in the near future. It is assumed that the source material for the film could be Reisman’s 1974 memoir The Money Player: The Confessions of America’s Greatest Table Tennis Player and Hustler.

In addition to Chalamet as the titular character, this film is shockingly star-studded. It is also very Jewish in tribute to Reisman, his life, and his family, from the producers, to the director, to Chalamet himself. Director Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems) helms the ensemble featuring Gwyneth Paltrow (The Royal Tenenbaums), Fran Drescher (The Nanny), and apparently Tyler the Creator too. Marty Supreme is going to be no joke.

The plot speculations and buzz around production stills out of New York have been all over social media lately. Take a look at what Josh Safdie has been cooking up.

Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme. Credit: A24.

Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest

Another major reason why you might be seeing this kid everywhere is because you’re seeing double or more. Oh, yes, the Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest happened (that’s a real thing).

A few weeks back in Washington Square Park, New York, thousands of people came from all over to participate in the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest for a humble $50 cash prize. To get so many attendees to this event, organizers honestly kept it lowkey. The majority of the advertising for the event was simply signage posted on telephone poles with a date, a time, a location, Timothée’s headshot, and the phrase that we have all said way too many times to count by now: TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET LOOKALIKE CONTEST.

idk what’s crazier:



1) the fact that the REAL timothee chalamet showed up at the timothee chalamet lookalike contest OR



2) the fact a fake timothee getting ARRESTED at the timothee chalamet lookalike contest 💀 pic.twitter.com/M9KpclqbS6 — mils ✩˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) October 27, 2024

Naturally, as this tweet indicates, Chalamet had the opportunity to do the coolest thing ever and crash his own party. Timothée, a large sum of local NYPD, and thousands of fans enjoyed one of the weirdest possible events in recent memory. There was even an arrest of one of the Fake Timothées that fans and attendees are referring to as “Arrested Timmy” and spreading around hashtags such as #FreeArrestedTimmy. Along with Arrested Timmy, there were evidently three additional arrests.

If you want my opinion, Arrested Timmy is the most convincing and should have earned that $50.

So, are you sick of him yet?

In all genuine honesty, some people get a jumpscare seeing his face in the men’s section of a fragrance shop advertising Chanel Bleu. Some people enter a blackout rage at the idea of thousands of Timmy’s in Washington Square Park. Some even break out in a cold sweat at the thought of the upcoming Dune: Messiah (the final installment in the Dune trilogy) entering its pre-production phase. Me, personally? I think we’ll be all right. I can’t bring myself to be sick of him! Timothée Chalamet has become the face of a generation and an entire era of filmmaking.

I think if Hollywood can accept that its most desired and hirable leading man is no longer a Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt and is instead a lanky, geeky Jewish kid with a truly horrible digital footprint from Hell’s Kitchen… Then we could be on the path to pretty cool things.