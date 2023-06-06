Connect with us

Anna Shay, Beloved Star of ‘Bling Empire,’ Passes Away at 62 Following Stroke

The reality TV world has lost a star.
Anna Shay became a fan favourite on the show, which was produced by a friend.
Anna Shay became a fan favourite on the show, which was produced by a friend. Credit: Netflix/ABC

Anna Shay, of “Bling Empire” has died at the age of 62 following a stroke, her family has confirmed.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” they said in a statement obtained by E! News on June 5. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

After news of her death broke, fans and her “Bling Empire” co-stars paid tribute, including Kelly MiLi.

“RIP @annashay93,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of throwback photos, “you are truly one of a kind, and we will miss you forever.”

Fans met Shay on season one of “Bling Empire,” which premiered in 2021.

Throughout the Netflix show’s three seasons, viewers learn more about her wealth and life. According to NBC News, she was the daughter of Edward Shay, who founded Pacific Architects and Engineers.

However, Shay hadn’t always envisioned a career in the spotlight.

“I’m very happy for everybody,” she told People about the success of “Bling Empire” in 2021. “Did I expect the show to be successful? No. I wasn’t even expecting to be in front of the camera. I’m very shy and went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me.”

And during the show, fans always saw Shay live life on her own terms.

“You have one life,” she noted in a season one confessional. “Live it to its fullest.”

