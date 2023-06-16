Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby Boy with Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29 – Name Revealed

Congratulations are in order for Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah as they recently welcomed their first child together, a son named Roman Pacino. The news was confirmed by a representative for the couple.

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, first revealed their pregnancy in late May through Pacino’s representative. This is Pacino’s fourth child, with his previous children being 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, whom he shares with ex Beverly D’Angelo, and 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie from his relationship with former girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

Pacino and Alfallah have been in a relationship since April 2022, although rumors of their romance began circulating earlier when they were spotted having dinner together. According to sources, they had been quietly dating since the pandemic.

Noor Alfallah, a producer by profession, has an impressive educational background. She graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts and later pursued a master’s degree in film and TV production at the University of California Los Angeles.

In the past, Alfallah gained media attention for her relationships with other prominent figures. She dated Mick Jagger in 2017 when she was 22, and he was 74. Despite the significant age difference, Alfallah expressed that their connection was based on genuine feelings and that age didn’t matter to her. After their breakup in March 2018, she shared her positive experience with the relationship.

Additionally, Alfallah was linked to Clint Eastwood in January 2019 after they were photographed together in Los Angeles. However, she clarified that they were only family friends and denied any romantic involvement.

The news of Al Pacino becoming a father again is a joyous occasion for the couple, and fans and well-wishers extend their congratulations to them on the arrival of their son, Roman Pacino.

