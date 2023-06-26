Connect with us

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results 6/25: Danielson Vs. Okada & More

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results – June 25: Danielson vs. Okada and More
Hey folks! We’re only a few hours away from the highly anticipated AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and guess what? Tony Khan just dropped a bombshell announcement about a change to the card!

Now, we don’t have the deets on Adam Cole‘s sudden illness, but we sure hope he bounces back in no time. It’s a real bummer because this match was only set up on the recent episode of Rampage that aired a couple of nights ago. MJF, that crafty devil, booked his partner in a showdown against Tom Lawlor, a former MLW World Heavyweight and NJPW Strong Openweight champion.

The card still has 13 matches:

  • Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
  • MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
  • SANADA vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry
  • CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima
  • Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite, Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii
  • Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale
  • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.
  • Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki
  • Athena vs. Billie Starkz
  • United Empire vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon
  • CHAOS vs. Mogul Embassy
  • Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo

Talk about bad luck for both Cole and Lawlor, considering the stacked card they were supposed to be a part of. It’s a real tough break, my friends. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for Adam Cole and hope that things work out for everyone involved. Stay tuned for more updates on this wild ride!

