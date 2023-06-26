AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Results 6/25: Danielson Vs. Okada & More

Hey folks! We’re only a few hours away from the highly anticipated AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and guess what? Tony Khan just dropped a bombshell announcement about a change to the card!

Now, we don’t have the deets on Adam Cole‘s sudden illness, but we sure hope he bounces back in no time. It’s a real bummer because this match was only set up on the recent episode of Rampage that aired a couple of nights ago. MJF, that crafty devil, booked his partner in a showdown against Tom Lawlor, a former MLW World Heavyweight and NJPW Strong Openweight champion.

Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn't cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled.



Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show!



Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor, either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 25, 2023

The card still has 13 matches:

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

SANADA vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite, Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki

Athena vs. Billie Starkz

United Empire vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

CHAOS vs. Mogul Embassy

Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo

Talk about bad luck for both Cole and Lawlor, considering the stacked card they were supposed to be a part of. It’s a real tough break, my friends. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for Adam Cole and hope that things work out for everyone involved. Stay tuned for more updates on this wild ride!