Adidas’ Request to Re-Freeze $75M of Kanye West’s Yeezy Funds Denied by Judge

Adidas Yeezy 350. Credit: Albo/Shutterstock

Kanye West is holding on tight to a big chunk of his Yeezy funds, thanks to a judge who made a decision this week. You see, Adidas was all like, “Hey, let’s freeze $75 million of Kanye’s money” in the middle of their never-ending legal drama.

But guess what happened? The judge, during a hearing in Manhattan, shut down Adidas’ emergency plea on Tuesday (May 30). They were whining about how Kanye might use the dough, claiming they’d be “irreparably harmed” if the cash stayed unfrozen.

This legal tug-of-war between Kanye and Adidas has been going on since November 2022. It all started when Adidas said bye-bye to Kanye after he went on some anti-Semitic rants. Judge Caproni, back then, granted their wish and froze the funds without giving Kanye and his crew a chance to defend themselves.

But wait, there’s more! Last week, Kanye’s legal team fought back, challenging the order to freeze the $75 million. And guess what? Caproni listened and unfroze the funds, realizing Adidas didn’t give Kanye a fair shot to respond. So, Tuesday’s ruling only deals with the emergency motion to re-freeze the money. But hey, Adidas can still ask the court to freeze Kanye’s dough through another order. Sneaky, huh?

Now, let’s take a break from all this legal mess. Apparently, Kanye was lending his creative brilliance to Lil Durk for his latest album, Almost Healed. The songs didn’t make the cut, but Lil Durk has some wild ideas about using Kanye’s genius touch.

“I’m tryna come back with some mind-blowing sh*t and double my sales,” said the GRAMMY nominee to DJ Akademiks during their Off The Record chat on May 23. Looks like Kanye’s influence knows no bounds, even outside the courtroom.

