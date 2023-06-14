Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Actor Treat Williams Dies Following Vermont Motorcycle Crash

He appeared in many films and television shows, but was perhaps best known for his starring role as Dr. Andrew Brown in “Everwood” from 2002 to 2006.
Avatar photo

Published

Treat Williams attends a screening of 'Hollywood Ending', at the Grand Theatre during the 55th Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2002 in Cannes, France
Treat Williams attends a screening of 'Hollywood Ending', at the Grand Theatre during the 55th Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2002 in Cannes, France. Credit: Shutterstock/Denis Makarenko

Renowned actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in TV dramas such as “Blue Bloods” and “Everwood,” has had a thriving career in the entertainment industry. However, it is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Treat Williams, who died on Monday night. The news was confirmed by his longtime agent, Barry McPherson.

Born as Richard Treat Williams in Rowayton, Connecticut, Williams initially pursued a career in theater before making his way to New York. He gained recognition as the understudy for John Travolta in the musical “Grease” and eventually took over the lead role of Danny Zuko.

Williams showcased his versatility in a range of screen roles. He made notable appearances in director Milos Forman’s adaptation of the musical “Hair” in 1979 and Sidney Lumet’s undercover crime drama “Prince of the City” in 1981. While his early promise didn’t result in immediate major stardom, Williams continued to work steadily in both film and television.

In the 1990s, Williams embraced diverse roles, portraying the villain in the comic book adaptation “The Phantom” and super-agent Michael Ovitz in the HBO movie “The Late Shift,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination. He also made appearances in various TV movies, depicting characters such as boxer Jack Dempsey and FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover.

Later in his career, Williams found success on television, starring in the CW series “Everwood” for four seasons in the 2000s and making guest appearances on shows like “Chicago Fire” and “Chesapeake Shores.” More recently, he co-starred in the HBO miniseries “We Own This City.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children. Barry McPherson, his agent, expressed his devastation at the loss, describing Williams as a talented and kind individual who was highly regarded by filmmakers.

In a video for Netflix’s “Acting Lessons” series filmed in 2020, Williams imparted advice to aspiring actors, emphasizing the importance of focus and authenticity in their performances.

The untimely passing of Treat Williams has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans expressing their grief and sharing cherished memories of the talented actor.

Actor Wendell Pierce took to Twitter to remember Williams as a passionate and adventurous man who quickly became his friend. Pierce spoke of Williams’ infectious spirit and their occasional connections over the years. He described Williams as kind and generous, always offering advice and support.

Justine Williams, a writer, director, and producer, expressed her devastation, simply stating that Williams was “the best.” Actor James Woods, who had worked with Williams in the past, also expressed his love for the actor and deep sadness at his passing.

Throughout his career, Treat Williams was recognized for his versatility and dedication to his craft. His ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles garnered him praise and admiration from fellow actors and filmmakers. He will be remembered as an “actor’s actor” who left a lasting impact on Hollywood.

As news of Treat Williams’ passing spreads, the entertainment industry and fans around the world mourn the loss of a talented and beloved actor. His contributions to film, television, and stage will continue to be celebrated, and his memory will live on through his remarkable body of work. May he rest in peace.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Vanna White and Pat Sajak Vanna White and Pat Sajak

TV & Film

Vanna White Reacts to News That Her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Pat Sajak is Retiring

"It's depressing."

20 seconds ago
President Barack Obama bestows the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Henry Johnson President Barack Obama bestows the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Henry Johnson

News

U.S. Army Renames Louisiana Military Base in Honor of Sgt. Henry Johnson

The U.S. Army has recently declared the renaming of a Louisiana military base to commemorate the heroic legacy of Sgt. Henry Johnson

4 mins ago

News

The White House Has Expressed Its Disapproval of a Small Group of Attendees Who Posed Topless at a Pride Event (VIDEO)

The individuals involved will not be invited to future events.

8 mins ago
Ezra Miller at "The Flash" film premiere in Los Angeles, California, on June 12, 2023. Ezra Miller at "The Flash" film premiere in Los Angeles, California, on June 12, 2023.

TV & Film

Ezra Miller Expresses Gratitude to Supporters for their ‘Grace’ at ‘The Flash’ Premiere

Ezra Miller Extends Gratefulness to Supporters for their Remarkable Support at 'The Flash' Premiere

18 mins ago
Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Celebrity

Tory Lanez To Be Sentenced After Conviction in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

After being convicted in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, Tory Lanez now awaits sentencing for his involvement.

19 mins ago
Jimmie Allen Jimmie Allen

Celebrity

Record Label Drops Jimmie Allen Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Following serious sexual assault allegations, Jimmie Allen has been parted ways with his record label.

24 mins ago
Eminem Eminem

Celebrity

Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Marries Matt Moeller, With Sister Hailie Jade By Her Side

Alaina, the daughter of renowned rapper Eminem, recently exchanged vows with Matt Moeller in a heartwarming ceremony.

26 mins ago
"Avatar: The Way of Water" arrived 13 years after the first "Avatar" movie, following multiple delays.Disney "Avatar: The Way of Water" arrived 13 years after the first "Avatar" movie, following multiple delays.Disney

TV & Film

Disney Announces New Release Dates for Avatar Sequels After Delay, Final Movie Set for 2031

After experiencing a delay, Disney has officially unveiled the revised release dates for the highly anticipated Avatar sequels.

34 mins ago
Anita Baker and Babyface Anita Baker and Babyface

Music

Anita Baker Removes Babyface from Tour Following Twitter Dispute

In the wake of a recent Twitter dispute, Anita Baker has made the decision to remove Babyface from her upcoming tour lineup.

39 mins ago
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Celebrity

Johnny Depp Pledges $1 Million Defamation Case Settlement to Charity

Johnny Depp pledging a $1 million donation to charity from a defamation case settlement.

54 mins ago
Cormac McCarthy Cormac McCarthy

Celebrity

Cormac McCarthy: Tributes Pour in for ‘Unique’ Renowned Author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men’

Tributes are pouring in for Cormac McCarthy, the renowned author known for his distinctive and powerful literary works, including "The Road" and "No Country...

58 mins ago

Culture

TikTok’s Homogenization of (Western) Culture

TikTok has created a cultural phenomenon in the west, causing culture to converge and become more of the same.

21 hours ago