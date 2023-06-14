Actor Treat Williams Dies Following Vermont Motorcycle Crash

Renowned actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in TV dramas such as “Blue Bloods” and “Everwood,” has had a thriving career in the entertainment industry. However, it is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Treat Williams, who died on Monday night. The news was confirmed by his longtime agent, Barry McPherson.

Born as Richard Treat Williams in Rowayton, Connecticut, Williams initially pursued a career in theater before making his way to New York. He gained recognition as the understudy for John Travolta in the musical “Grease” and eventually took over the lead role of Danny Zuko.

Williams showcased his versatility in a range of screen roles. He made notable appearances in director Milos Forman’s adaptation of the musical “Hair” in 1979 and Sidney Lumet’s undercover crime drama “Prince of the City” in 1981. While his early promise didn’t result in immediate major stardom, Williams continued to work steadily in both film and television.

In the 1990s, Williams embraced diverse roles, portraying the villain in the comic book adaptation “The Phantom” and super-agent Michael Ovitz in the HBO movie “The Late Shift,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination. He also made appearances in various TV movies, depicting characters such as boxer Jack Dempsey and FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover.

Later in his career, Williams found success on television, starring in the CW series “Everwood” for four seasons in the 2000s and making guest appearances on shows like “Chicago Fire” and “Chesapeake Shores.” More recently, he co-starred in the HBO miniseries “We Own This City.”

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children. Barry McPherson, his agent, expressed his devastation at the loss, describing Williams as a talented and kind individual who was highly regarded by filmmakers.

In a video for Netflix’s “Acting Lessons” series filmed in 2020, Williams imparted advice to aspiring actors, emphasizing the importance of focus and authenticity in their performances.

The untimely passing of Treat Williams has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans expressing their grief and sharing cherished memories of the talented actor.

Actor Wendell Pierce took to Twitter to remember Williams as a passionate and adventurous man who quickly became his friend. Pierce spoke of Williams’ infectious spirit and their occasional connections over the years. He described Williams as kind and generous, always offering advice and support.

Justine Williams, a writer, director, and producer, expressed her devastation, simply stating that Williams was “the best.” Actor James Woods, who had worked with Williams in the past, also expressed his love for the actor and deep sadness at his passing.

Throughout his career, Treat Williams was recognized for his versatility and dedication to his craft. His ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles garnered him praise and admiration from fellow actors and filmmakers. He will be remembered as an “actor’s actor” who left a lasting impact on Hollywood.

As news of Treat Williams’ passing spreads, the entertainment industry and fans around the world mourn the loss of a talented and beloved actor. His contributions to film, television, and stage will continue to be celebrated, and his memory will live on through his remarkable body of work. May he rest in peace.