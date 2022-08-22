Casey Affleck Welcomed Jennifer Lopez To The Family

Casey Affleck shared a heartwarming post after missing his brother Ben Affleck and Lopez’s Georgia wedding and, at the same time, welcoming his new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez to the family Sunday night.

“Good things are worth waiting for,” Casey Affleck wrote on Instagram below an old photo of Lopez, Ben Affleck, and himself. “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.”

Ben Affleck and Lopez tied the knot a second time Saturday.

Ben Affleck and Lopez celebrated their nuptials over a three-day weekend event in the peach state about a month after a spontaneously wedding in LA. The wedding bash included a welcome dinner Friday, a ceremony Saturday, and a picnic Sunday.

The guest list included family members, friends, and dozens of stars, but Casey Affleck was noticeably missing. He stayed in LA over the weekend, where Page Six spotted him on a coffee run the morning of the ceremony.

But there appear to be no hard feelings between the two brothers.

On Instagram, Casey Affleck showered his praise on his new sister-in-law.

“Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding,” he posted. “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!! ❤️”

