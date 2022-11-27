Connect with us

Bob’s Burgers Season 13 Episode 9: Release Date, Spoilers

Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot
Image Credit: Fox

The release date for Bob’s Burgers season 13, episode 9, is out, and fans are excited to know everything before the new episode comes out.

Bob’s Burgers Season 13 Episode 9 Spoilers

The 9th episode is titled “Show Mama from the Grave.” As we will see, Bob visits his mother’s graveyard with Linda and the kids. However, he has a tougher time than he anticipated locating the headstone. Towards the end of the episode, we may anticipate that Teddy will make a critical error while fixing Belchers’ home.

Bob’s Burgers Season 13 Episode 9 Release Date

Bob’s Burgers S13 episode 9 release date today (Sunday, November 27, 2022). Bob’s Burgers season 13, episode 9, will air on Fox at approximately 9 pm in the US. International fans of this show will get Bob’s Burgers season 13, episode 9 at the given times and dates if they are watching it from outside the US:

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am (November 28, 2022)
Singapore Standard Time: 10:00 am (November 28, 2022)
Philippines Standard time: 10:00 am (November 28, 2022)
Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am. (November 28, 2022)
Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 1:00 pm. (November 28, 2022)
Korean Standard Time: 11:00 am. (November 28, 2022)
Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm. (November 27, 2022)
South African Standard Time: 4:00 am. (November 28, 2022)

