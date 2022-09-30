‘Blonde’: Was Marilyn Monroe Really in a ‘Throuple’ with Cass Chaplin Jr. and Eddy G. Robinson Jr?

The wait has ended, and Blonde is finally streaming on Netflix. As expected, it is being discussed by everyone. Unsurprisingly, a rumored “throuple relationship” between Marilyn Monroe, Cass Chaplin Jr., and Eddy G. Robinson Jr. is discussed after it’s illustrated in the drama film.

The film Blonde was written and directed by Andrew Dominik. This movie is an adaptation of the bestselling biographical fiction book by Joyce Carol Oates. It’s essential to mention that Blonde is in no way a biopic. And instead, it’s a fictionalized summary of one of the world’s most famous sex symbols and pop culture icons. However, it does combine fact and fiction to tell the story. Some parts of the movie are pure fiction, whereas others take inspiration from actual events, people, and rumors.

The question is whether Marilyn Monroe is in a three-way relationship with the two actors.

The answer is No. Marilyn Monroe was not engaged in a three-way relationship with Cass Chaplin Jr. and Eddy G. Robinson Jr. According to TIME; there is no proof of Monroe ever being in a throuple with the two actors. The story illustrated in the film is entirely made up and does not match reality.

