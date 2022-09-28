Blonde Starring Ana De Armas Release Date

Blonde starring Ana de Armas, is almost here. This drama film will be released on Netflix today, and viewers will be taken on a journey through the life of the famous actress and Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe.

The story is Based on the 2000 best-selling book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. It’sIt’s a fictionalized story chronicling Marilyn Monroe’sMonroe’s life and career. Andrew Dominik wrote and directed this film. Andrew is known for writing and directing the movies The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Killing Them Softly. He has also directed two episodes of the Netflix original series Mindhunter.

Blonde made its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 8th, followed by a limited theatrical release in the U.S. starting on September 16th. Netflix subscribers will get to watch this film today, September 28th.

You can expect Blonde to arrive at Netflix on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. Those living in the Central time zone, you’re looking at a release time at 2:00 a.m. CT on September 28th.

This movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 46 minutes, so it’s a pretty long movie.

Blonde is rated NC-17, meaning it’s unsuitable for ages 17 and under. The reason for this age rating is the involvement of sexual content.

