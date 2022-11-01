‘Blockbuster’: Plot, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Are you a fan of the workplace comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore, Recreation and The Office, and Parks? If so, you need to add Blockbuster to your watchlist right now. It will premiere on Netflix on November 3, and it’s a must-watch!

Vanessa Ramos created Blockbuster, and he was also the executive producer of Blockbuster. Vanessa Ramos is skilled in workplace comedy because she worked as a writer on the hit TV shows Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore.

The show centres around the last Blockbuster Video in America and its employees. After discovering they’re the previous Blockbuster open, the employees work together to keep the video store open and relevant.

So, who’s in the Blockbuster cast? Below, you’ll find the complete main cast list.

The cast of Blockbuster

Here’s the main cast list below:

Madeleine Arthur as Hannah

Olga Merediz as Connie

Randall Park as Timmy Yoon

Melissa Fumero as Eliza Walker

Tyler Alvarez as Carlos

JB Smoove as Percy

Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla

You can also expect appearances from Keegan Connor Tracy, Ashley Alexander, Jayne Entwistle, Adam Beauchesne, Robyn Bradley, Stephanie Izsak, Jenna Berman, and many others.

Blockbuster trailer

Check out the official trailer to see the cast in action!

Set your alarm because Blockbuster arrives on Netflix on November 3 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET!

For further updates on Blockbuster, please stay tuned with us.