Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Blockbuster’: Plot, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Avatar photo

Published

Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Are you a fan of the workplace comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore, Recreation and The Office, and Parks? If so, you need to add Blockbuster to your watchlist right now. It will premiere on Netflix on November 3, and it’s a must-watch!

Vanessa Ramos created Blockbuster, and he was also the executive producer of Blockbuster. Vanessa Ramos is skilled in workplace comedy because she worked as a writer on the hit TV shows Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore.

The show centres around the last Blockbuster Video in America and its employees. After discovering they’re the previous Blockbuster open, the employees work together to keep the video store open and relevant.

So, who’s in the Blockbuster cast? Below, you’ll find the complete main cast list.

The cast of Blockbuster

Here’s the main cast list below:

Madeleine Arthur as Hannah
Olga Merediz as Connie
Randall Park as Timmy Yoon
Melissa Fumero as Eliza Walker
Tyler Alvarez as Carlos
JB Smoove as Percy
Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla

You can also expect appearances from Keegan Connor Tracy, Ashley Alexander, Jayne Entwistle, Adam Beauchesne, Robyn Bradley, Stephanie Izsak, Jenna Berman, and many others.

Blockbuster trailer

Check out the official trailer to see the cast in action!

Set your alarm because Blockbuster arrives on Netflix on November 3 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET!

For further updates on Blockbuster, please stay tuned with us.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Devil’s Hour, The Devil’s Hour plot, The Devil’s Hour cast, Amazon Prime Video The Devil’s Hour, The Devil’s Hour plot, The Devil’s Hour cast, Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

What is ‘The Devil’s Hour’ on Amazon Prime About?

During Halloween, streaming services try to squeeze in thrilling and new scary content to celebrate the spooky season! The latest exciting addition is Amazon...

3 mins ago
Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix Blockbuster, Blockbuster Netflix, netflix

Entertainment

What Time is Comedy-Series ‘Blockbuster’ Coming to Netflix?

Blockbuster is set to premiere on Netflix on November 3rd. If you’re just as excited as us to see this show, we’re here to...

9 mins ago

Health & Wellbeing

BAT Conducts Study on VELO Nicotine Pouches – Here’s What We Know So Far

The study seeks to investigate the role of VELO nicotine pouches in facilitating tobacco harm reduction.

2 hours ago

Lifestyle

The Top 4 Best Soundbars in Australia

Soundbars are a great way to improve the audio quality in your home. They’re not just for movie nights and gaming sessions anymore. Today,...

2 hours ago

College

A Guide to Multitasking For Students

This guide will give you all the information about working during college, multitasking, and finding the right balance. So, let’s dive in.

2 hours ago

Tech

7 Types of Software to Help Manage Everyday Tasks

This article will provide you with a thorough list of useful software that can help you be more productive and effective at day-to-day work. 

4 days ago

Entertainment

Size and Specs: What’s the Best TV for Gamers?

Whatever you’re looking for, the first question to pass between your lips should be “What’s the best?”. 

4 days ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

6 Unmissable New Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2022

November is an amazing month for Netflix movies, with the highly-anticipated Enola Holmes 2 coming out in November. You’ll also find plenty of Christmas...

5 days ago
Blockbuster, Kamaia Fairburn, Kamaia Fairburn Netflix, Kamaia Fairburn bio Blockbuster, Kamaia Fairburn, Kamaia Fairburn Netflix, Kamaia Fairburn bio

Entertainment

Blockbuster Star Kamaia Fairburn’s Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, and Roles

Up-and-coming actress Kamaia Fairburn plays the edgy teenager Kayla in the upcoming Netflix workplace comedy series Blockbuster, co-starring Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Madeleine Arthur,...

5 days ago
Madeleine Arthur, Madeleine Arthur Age, Madeleine Arthur height, Madeleine Arthur netflix Madeleine Arthur, Madeleine Arthur Age, Madeleine Arthur height, Madeleine Arthur netflix

Entertainment

Blockbuster Star Madeleine Arthur Age, Height, Instagram, Roles: All You Need to Know

Fresh off her spooky role in the Netflix thriller Devil In Ohio, actress Madeleine Arthur is switching things up with a studio comedy where...

5 days ago
The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Upshaws’ Season 2, Part 2: Release Updates, Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and More

Netflix just announced a release date for The Upshaws Season 2 Part 2. The first part of the second series premiered on June 29th...

5 days ago
Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Netflix, Netflix Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix Are Reportedly Working on a Aaron Hernandez Limited Series with Jon Bernthal

When Netflix’s new limited series starring Evan Peters on convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer arrived on September 21, no one could have predicted the success...

5 days ago