‘Blockbuster’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date, And More

Look at the news! We’ll see a new comedy series on Netflix called “Blockbuster”. We can’t wait to see it. We’ll share everything we know about this upcoming TV show with you to get started.

One of the original Netflix originals is a comedy show following two frustrated clerks working at a Blockbuster in the ’90s. All ’90s kids remember how important Blockbuster was to their childhood, dreaming of running into one and getting to choose whatever movie or game they wanted – like when their parents would take them on Saturday.

Blockbuster may be gone, but the memories are still here. You could go to a blockbuster store and rent almost any movie you desired. Of course, it was home where the experience began, and everyone looked so happy all the time. Just mentioning Blockbuster brings back memories for many people who know that place like the back of their hand.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Read on to find out the upcoming comedy series’ release date, cast, and more.

Mark your calendar and clear your schedule because the comedy series arrives on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022! You can expect the complete season to drop at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on its release date.

Blockbuster cast

What’s on Netflix announced that Randall Park will play one of the lead roles in a new Timmy project. This is not his first time playing a superhero role: he portrayed WandaVision’s Scarlet Spider, aka Kang. Now the complete cast list has been released.

Here’s the complete cast list down below:

Madeleine Arthur as Hannah

Olga Merediz as Connie

JB Smoove as Percy

Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla

Randall Park as Timmy

Melissa Fumero as Eliza

Tyler Alvarez as Carlos

Ashley Alexander as Mila

Robyn Bradley as Miranda