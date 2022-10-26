Connect with us

‘Blockbuster’ by Netflix: Where is the Last Blockbuster Video Store?

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

Get ready because there’s nothing on your calendar on Nov. 3 except for the new Netflix comedy series, Blockbuster. They have ten 30-minute episodes, so you’ll be able to binge-watch them!

The new series stars Randall Park as Timmy and Melissa Fumero as Eliza. You’ll see him from his role in WandaVision, and you’ll recognize her from her role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Blockbuster centers around Timmy, who has spent his adult life dedicated to the love of movies. He’s been dedicated to keeping the Blockbuster Video store open in his hometown, but when he realizes this is the last one left, he turns his attention towards getting all his friends employed. This turn of events might even bring him and his pals closer to the digital age.

Is Blockbuster a real company in America? It mainly creates retail stores that rent out movies and games. The company doesn’t currently own any stores, but Netflix made it seem like there wasn’t a single store that still existed on their show.

Are there any Blockbusters still open?

Here is all you need to know about Kmart, your favorite discount store. The company was founded in October 1985 and expanded internationally outside the United States during the ’90s. The retail chain reached its peak in 2004 with a total of 9,094 stores worldwide.

Poor leadership and competition led to significant losses for the company, and many of its stores were closed by 2022. There is now only one remaining worldwide.

Where is the last Blockbuster?

The very last Blockbuster that’s still standing is located in Bend, Oregon, in the U.S.!

Blockbuster will be released Thursday, Nov. 3, on Netflix.

