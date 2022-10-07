Connect with us

‘Bling Empire season 4’ Release Updates

Bling Empire season 4, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The third season of Bling Empire is now streaming on Netflix, and it didn’t take long for most people to binge-watch the ten episodes. Plus, since people want to know if there will be a fourth season, you should find out more about it by reading this post.

Netflix premiered “Bling Empire” in January 2021; since then, it has seen much success. It follows a group of wealthy Asian and Asian American friends living in Los Angeles. The cast has changed significantly from season 1 to the current season, but there have also been many new additions with every new season.

Three seasons have been released so far, and people are wondering if they’ll continue with a fourth. But is it happening? Here’s what we know!

Will there be a Bling Empire season 4?

As of Oct. 6, Netflix has not announced plans for season 4. This isn’t a cause for concern, although it takes time to see what is selected. They look at the number of views in the first few weeks and then decide if they want that show to be continued.

It will probably take Netflix two months to decide on its renewal. They renewed the show after two months, and we think they’ll do that this time too. This means we could find out if Bling Empire will be renewed for another season sometime in December.

