‘Bling Empire Season 3’ Release Date

Bling Empire season 3 is around the corner and will be released on Netflix in a couple of days, and fans can’t wait to see what will happen next. We would hate for you to miss the new season when it drops, so we provided the release time right below.

Bling Empire is a reality series on Netflix that few people know about, which is a real shame. It follows an affluent group of Asian and Asian American friends living in Los Angeles. The cast includes Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, Kane Lim, Guy Tang, Jaime Xie, Kevin Kreider, Kelly Mi Li, Kim Lee, Mimi Morris, Leah Qin, and others.

So, when will the third season of Bling Empire make its way to Netflix? Here’s when Bling Empire season three will land on Netflix without further ado.

Release Time of Bling Empire season 3

You can expect the third season to arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Surprisingly, the third season was given an extra two episodes, and there will be ten episodes about 40 minutes long each.

Trailer of Bling Empire season 3

For further updates on Bling Empire season 3, please stay tuned.