Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Bling Empire Season 3’ Release Date

Avatar photo

Published

Bling Empire season 3, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast
Image Credit: Netflix

Bling Empire season 3 is around the corner and will be released on Netflix in a couple of days, and fans can’t wait to see what will happen next. We would hate for you to miss the new season when it drops, so we provided the release time right below.

Bling Empire is a reality series on Netflix that few people know about, which is a real shame. It follows an affluent group of Asian and Asian American friends living in Los Angeles. The cast includes Christine Chiu, Anna Shay, Kane Lim, Guy Tang, Jaime Xie, Kevin Kreider, Kelly Mi Li, Kim Lee, Mimi Morris, Leah Qin, and others.

So, when will the third season of Bling Empire make its way to Netflix? Here’s when Bling Empire season three will land on Netflix without further ado.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Release Time of Bling Empire season 3

You can expect the third season to arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Surprisingly, the third season was given an extra two episodes, and there will be ten episodes about 40 minutes long each.

Trailer of Bling Empire season 3

For further updates on Bling Empire season 3, please stay tuned.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast

Entertainment

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Netflix is looking to be more steamy. From their recent popular release of Bridgerton and Sex/Life, they were surprised with their interest in sex....

13 hours ago
Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas release date Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas release date

Entertainment

‘Falling For Christmas’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Significantly, one of the most talented actresses, Lindsay Lohan, has dominated the Hollywood scene for about ten years. I am sure many people can...

13 hours ago
Forever Queens, Forever Queens plot, Forever Queens Netflix Forever Queens, Forever Queens plot, Forever Queens Netflix

Entertainment

What Is The Netflix Reality Series ‘Forever Queens’ Plot?

Four Mexican show biz queens reunite in Forever Queens, a new Mexican reality television series. The series was released on October 2nd only on...

13 hours ago
The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

‘The Umbrella Academy Season 4’ Release Date

We will find out what is going on with their powers in the Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. Is it coming to Netflix?...

13 hours ago
The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher: Blood Origin plot, The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher: Blood Origin plot, The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Witcher Season 3’ Release Date

We hope to bring some good news about The Witcher season 3 soon. We’re sorry that the show is not coming in October 2022....

13 hours ago
Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date, Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date,

Entertainment

‘Firefly Lane Season 2’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Firefly Lane season 2 will air on Netflix in the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for it! Firefly Lane, a popular...

13 hours ago
Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast

Entertainment

What Is ‘Firefly Lane season 2’ About?

Fans of the TV show Firefly Lane will be excited to know that there is a new release date. The second season will air...

13 hours ago
Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot

Entertainment

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Blu-Ray and DVD Expected Release Date

What has been the most talked about film of 2022? The title may belong to a movie called Don’t Worry, Darling. Between its onset...

13 hours ago
East New York, East New York cast, East New York plot, where to watch East New York East New York, East New York cast, East New York plot, where to watch East New York

Entertainment

Is ‘East New York’ on Netflix?

A new police procedural show will be on this Sunday night. It is set in New York and the 74th precinct of Brooklyn’s East...

1 day ago
Riverdale season 7, Riverdale season 7 release date, Riverdale season 7 release updates Riverdale season 7, Riverdale season 7 release date, Riverdale season 7 release updates

Entertainment

When is ‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Coming to Netflix?

Fans of Riverdale will have to wait a little while longer for the final season to come out. The CW and Netflix are in...

2 days ago
Community movie cast, Community, Community movie Community movie cast, Community, Community movie

Entertainment

‘Community’ Cast List: Who’s in Movie Adaptation of Donald Glover’s Series?

The popular NBC sitcom Community is moving from small to big screens. Dan Harmon, the original series creator and former writer Andrew Guest, are...

2 days ago
Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date

Entertainment

‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Is the New Season Returning to Netflix in October?

A Netflix spokesperson says, “Sex Education season 4 is not coming to Netflix in October 2022.” It’s been a long time since we learned...

2 days ago