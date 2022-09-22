Connect with us

‘Bling Empire’ Season 3: Release Date, Official Trailer, Cast, And Everything We Know

Image Credit: Netflix

Bling Empire is based on the lives of some wealthy Asians and their Asian American friends who live incredibly glamorous lifestyles in Los Angeles. The first season arrived on Netflix in January 2021, and then it was renewed for a second season after two months. The second season finally arrived on Netflix in May 2022, and fans seem to have responded pretty well.

The third season of Bling Empire will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The complete third season is supposed to be released at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on Oct. 5. Those living in the Central time zone will have a release time of 2:00 a.m CT on its release date.

It’s still not announced how many episodes will be in the third season. However, we’re expecting eight episodes like the last seasons. The scheduled episode runtime is to be within the 30 to 40-minute range.

The official synopsis for the third season provided by Netflix is below:

“The drama (and laughter!) picks up right where we last left LA’s fabulous & (mostly) wealthy Bling-ers…with Anna receiving a shocking visit from someone from the past. Kane books a major fashion campaign and surprisingly starts a whole new career. Christine takes Kevin to Paris Fashion Week and helps him rekindle an old romance. Is Kim relieved or jealous? Meanwhile, nearly everyone gets pulled even deeper into the feud between Christine and Anna- how can they bring peace?”

