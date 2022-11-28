‘Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War’ Episode 8 Release Date And Time Confirmed

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 8 release date is close and anime-only fans are stunned after learning that Ichigo is also a part of Quincy through his mother. There was a reason why Quincies could not steal Ichigo’s Bankai. And that’s because, just like them, Ichigo is also a Quincy.

By the end of 2022, the new episodes of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War are supposed to release their new episodes on Mondays of the week.

We would start the great week of the fall of 2022 by following this anime with Chainsaw Man on Tuesdays, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 on Wednesdays, and on Saturdays, there are numerous anime such as Spy X Family, My Hero Academia, and Blue Lock, all releasing on the same day.

Thus, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 8, titled “The Shooting Star Project (Zero Mix),” is all set to release on Monday, December 12th, 2022. The timings for the episode will differ based on your region, but fortunately, the new episode will be available on Monday in most of the area. Here are the release timing for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 8;

02:00 hrs Japanese Standard Time on Tuesday, December 12th, 2022.

07:00 hrs Pacific Time on Monday, December 11th, 2022.

09:00 hrs Central Time on Monday, December 11th, 2022.

10:00 hrs Eastern Time on Monday, December 12th, 2022.

20:30 hrs Indian Standard Time on Monday, December 12th, 2022.

02:00 hrs Australian Standard Time on Tuesdays, December 12th, 2022.

