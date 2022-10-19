‘Black Butterflies’: Here’s Everything We Know About Netflix’s Latest Thriller Series

A new psychological thriller series is now streaming on Netflix! The French show, Black Butterflies (Les Papillons Noirs) follows a novelist named Adrien hired to ghostwrite for an older man named Albert. But as he starts to write down Albert’s story, Adrien finds himself drawn into Albert’s dark, bloodstained past.

Since original thoughts are hard to come by, Adrien reluctantly agrees to take on writing the ghostwriter position. Albert wants someone to write about his time with the love of his life, Solange, from the 1970s to today, including even her unexplained frequent travels.

The trailer for the new movie sounds like Albert is giving Adrien all the tools he’ll need to help him solve an old cold case that haunts him. As Albert says, his story can’t be told by just reading a book or listening to a podcast, and it will take someone who has lived it to understand. That’s where Adrien’s talent will come into play.

Is Black Butterflies based on a true story?

It’s important to note that the events depicted in Black Butterflies are fictional. Olivier Abbou and Bruno Merle created the series, storylines, and characters.

Black Butterflies episode count

Here are the episode lengths of the series so you can decide if it’s right for your schedule:

Episode 1 – 1 hour

Episode 2 – 55 minutes

Episode 3 – 49 minutes

Episode 4 – 57 minutes

Episode 5 – 44 minutes

Episode 6 – 1 hour 4 minutes

Black Butterflies cast

Here’s the complete cast list:

Niels Arestrup as Albert

Axel Granberger as Young Albert

Nicolas Duvauchell as Adrien

Alice Belaïdi as Nora

Sami Bouajila as Carrel

Lola Créton as Young Catherine

Henny Reents as Nastya

Marie Denarnaud as Mathilde

Alyzée Costes as Solange

Brigitte Catillon as Catherine