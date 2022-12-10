‘Black Adam’ HBO Max Release date

Black Adam is a recently released superhero film featuring the titular DC Comics character Black Adam. The movie is a spin-off of Shazam! and the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film premiered on October 3, 2022, in Mexico City and on October 21, 2022, in the US.

Black Adam was first introduced in Fawcett Comics’ The Marvel Family comic book in 1945. It is said to be one of the archenemies of the superhero Captain Marvel / Shazam and the Marvel Family.

Dwayne Johnson is seen in the lead role of the superhero along with Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and Pierce Brosnan. The movie revolves around Adam as he is released from his magic imprisonment by a group of archeologists to free Kahndaq and fight with Intergang.

The film has grossed over $165.5 million in the US and Canada and around $219.5 million in other nations. The plot is appreciated, and Johnson was loved as a superhero and said to be fast and entertaining. As for the story’s future, it is noted that DC Films plans on Black Adam and Shazam appearing in a future film together, but there is no official update.

Fans can stream the movie on HBO Max as it will be released on December 16, 2022. It can be enjoyed with friends and family as it is rated PG-13 for violence, strong language, and action stunts.