Best Maya Hawke Movies and TV Shows (And Where to Watch Them)

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

If you haven’t caught the Maya Hawke train yet, consider this your last call because this train is moving very quickly!

Her father, Ethan Hawke, as well as her amazing performances, make her one of the most talented actresses of this generation.

Maya has become famous for her unusual roles and for always taking on new challenges. She’s often the first to inquire about what her future roles will be. We’ll know soon, but before we learn about her future, let me share with you a little bit about what she has done so far.

Here are the best shows and movies of Maya Hawke.

Best Maya Hawke Movies

To get into the Maya Hawke fandom, we recommend that you watch Flowerchild from Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Briefly but brilliantly starring in Quentin Tarantino’s film, she has been applauded for her performance and recognized for her intelligence as a child actor at such a young age.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now streaming on Hulu

Here are the best movies starring Maya Hawke and where to stream them:

Fear Street: Part One – 1994 (2021) as Heather – Netflix
Do Revenge (2022) as Eleanor – Netflix
Mainstream (2020) as Frankie – Paramount+/Hulu/Showtime
Italian Studies (2021) as Erin McCloud – Hulu/Vudu
Human Capital (2019) as Shannon Hagel – Apple TV+/Amazon Prime Video

Maya Hawke’s best shows

The Good Lord Bird (2020) as Annie Brown – fuboTV/Paramount+/Hulu
Little Women (2017) as Jo March – Vudu/Amazon Prime Video

