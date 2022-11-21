Best Jenna Ortega Movies and TV Shows (and Where to Watch Them)

Wednesday will arrive on Netflix on November 23rd. Jenna Ortega is starring in this series. Here are some of her works.

Jenna Ortega is young but has worked on some pretty solid content in her career. Some might have seen her in a few of their favorite movies and shows in the past, like Iron Man 3, Insidious: Chapter 2, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Yes Day, Jane the Virgin, You, and many others.

Viewers might want to rewatch or watch them for the first time.

Here is a list of her works and where to stream them-

Iron Man 3 (2013) as Vice President’s daughter — Disney+, available for rent and purchase

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) as Annie — Netflix, available for rent and purchase

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) as Phoebe Atwell — Netflix

Yes Day (2021) as Katie Torres — Netflix

The Fallout (2021) as Vada Cavell — HBO Max, available for rent and purchase

Scream (2022) as Tara Carpenter — Paramount+, available for rent and purchase

X (2022) as Lorraine Day — Showtime, Paramount+ with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on, available for purchase

Best Jenna Ortega shows.

Here are all the best Jenna Ortega shows we recommend you check out.

Jane the Virgin (2014–2019) as Young Jane Villanueva — Netflix, available for purchase

Richie Rich (2015) as Darcy — Netflix

Stuck in the Middle (2016-2018) as Harley Diaz — Disney+, available for purchase

You (2019) as Ellie Alves — Netflix

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (2020-2022) as Brooklynn — Netflix

Wednesday (2022) as Wednesday Addams — Netflix

Ortega will replay her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream 6. It is supposed to be released in theatres on March 10th, 2023. She’ll also be part of a crime thriller film titled Finestkind and a movie called Miller’s Girl.

